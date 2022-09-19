6 Best Compound Exercises for Men to Build Abdominal Strength

It's easy to get stuck doing the same old crunches and leg raises when it comes to training your abs. Even though these exercises can be helpful, doing them over and over again can get boring pretty quickly.

You may also find that you need to do hundreds of reps to tire out your abs, which is not a very efficient way to work out.

Even though your abs are used in many of the exercises you do, they aren't used as much as they should be. You brace them to keep your core stable, but that might not be enough to get the six-pack you've always wanted.

In this article, we will show you 6 of the best compound exercises for your abs. These great moves not only work your abs but also a variety of other important muscle groups.

They train your abs the way they work in nature, as dynamic stabilizers. They also burn more calories than abs-only exercises, so you can get leaner faster.

Suitcase Deadlift and 5 Other Compound Exercises for Stronger Abdominals

Check out these six compound exercises for stronger abdominals.

1) Single Arm Farmer's Carry

When you do regular farmer's walks while carrying two dumbbells or kettlebells, you get a great workout for your whole body. Although they are involved, your abs don't receive much exercise. When you switch to single-arm farmer's walks, all of that changes. As you only have one weight to balance, your abs will have to work hard to keep your spine stable and your torso standing straight.

Here's how you can do this compound exercise:

Lift and hold a kettlebell or dumbbell with one hand. The heavier the weight, the better.

Pull your shoulder down and back, and brace your core to keep your torso straight.

Walk around your training area without leaning to one side.

Continue for the time or distance that was given.

Switch arms and do it again.

2) Single Arm Waiter's Walk

The waiter's walk is like the farmer's walk, but you hold your dumbbell or kettlebell over your head. This makes the core and upper body work harder, making the exercise harder. Be extra careful to keep the weight steady so it doesn't fall on your head!

Here's how you can do this compound exercise:

Curl a dumbbell or kettlebell and press it up over your head.

Keep your arm straight and up while you hold it.

Stand up straight by bracing your core.

Walk around your training area without leaning to one side.

Continue for the time or distance that was given.

Switch arms and do it again.

3) Suitcase Deadlift

Your abs are used in all kinds of deadlifts and squats. However, because the weight is distributed evenly, the abs are not always put to the test. The suitcase deadlift is a one-sided exercise, so you'll have to work your abs much harder to keep your torso straight.

Here's how you can do this compound exercise:

Set a barbell, dumbbell, or kettlebell on the floor and stand next to it.

The handle should be about halfway up your shin, so you don't have to arch your back to reach it.

To grab the weight, bend your knees and squat down. You should have your palm facing your leg.

Pull your shoulders down and back, lift your chest, and tighten your core.

Stand up by driving your feet into the floor while keeping your arm straight and without turning your hips or shoulders. Do not lean to the side.

Bend your legs and lower the weight back to the floor, reset your core and grip, and then do it again.

When you're done with one arm, switch to the other arm and do the same number of reps.

4) Javelin Press

When you do an overhead press, you use your shoulders and triceps. However, if you use a single weight instead of a barbell or two dumbbells, your abs will be worked out as well. Still, the javelin press is a much harder workout because it only uses one arm and a barbell.

Here's how you can do this compound exercise:

Set a squat rack to shoulder height and put a barbell in it. At first, use an empty bar because this exercise is hard.

Stand on the bar sideways and grab the middle with your palm facing your ear. Put your core in place, pull your shoulder down and back, and take the bar off the rack.

Press the weight up and over your head while keeping your torso straight.

Bring it back up to your shoulder, then do it again.

Change sides, put the bar back on the rack, and do the same number of reps with the other arm.

5) L-sit pull-ups and chin-ups

Both pull-ups and chin-ups work your back and arms, as well as your abs. However, using your abs isn't all that necessary. All it does is stabilize your legs and keep them from swinging. Pull-ups and chin-ups from an L-sit position focus much more on the core and the abdominals.

Here's how you can do this compound exercise:

Grab the bar with an underhand grip (for chin-ups) or an overhand grip (for pull-ups), whichever you prefer. Raise your legs and hold them out in front of you.

Bend your arms and pull your chin over the bar as you bend them.

Slowly go down again and do it again.

You can keep your legs up for the whole set, or you can raise and lower them from rep to rep.

Bend your legs and pull your knees up to your chest to make this exercise easier.

6) Medicine Ball Slams

Medicine ball slams are a fun way to work on your strength and conditioning, and they also work your abs. Imagine a bow and arrow. When you throw the ball down at your feet, your abs act like a bowstring. This exercise is also a great way to get rid of stress.

Here's how you can do this compound exercise:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and both hands on the medicine ball.

Get up on your toes and lift the ball above your head.

Throw the ball down at the floor about 12 to 18 inches in front of your feet using your whole body.

Repeat catching the ball as it bounces.

Incorporate these six excellent compound exercises in your workout routine to strengthen your abdominals.

