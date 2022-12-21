If you want to get fit, build muscle, and look great, the best place to start is with an abs and core workout routine. A strong core is a key to building upper body strength, helping you lift heavier weights in the gym. In fact, it's no secret that professional athletes spend hours on their ab workouts every day to stay in shape.

In this article, we will take a look at a few beginner-friendly exercises to get started with a solid abs and core workout so that you can get some solid results quickly and easily. If you're new to exercise or have been out of the game for a while, don't worry – we've got something here for everyone.

Best Abs And Core Workout For Beginners

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Sit-up

Sit-ups are a great way to strengthen the core and work out the muscles in the abdominal wall. While doing sit-ups, you will also be working out the hip flexors and lower back.

Do it as follows:

Start with your back on the floor, legs bent, and feet flat.

Keep your back straight and head in line with the spine as you raise yourself up till you're sitting up with arms extended forward or behind at shoulder level (depending on what feels best).

Lower yourself back down slowly till the elbows touch the ground.

#2 Leg raise

Leg raises are a great abs and core workout. They aren't too difficult and can be done by beginners too.

Follow these steps to do the exercise:

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees and feet flat on the ground.

Raise your legs at a 90-degree angle so that they form an 'L' shape with the body.

Slowly lower them to the ground before repeating for three sets of ten reps on each side (30 reps total).

#3 Side plank

You can do side planks by lying on your side and propping yourself up with your forearm. They're a great exercise for targeting the obliques. You will be doing the same thing as a regular plank but with one arm and a leg.

Try this abs and core workout by following these steps:

Get into a push-up position with your hands directly under the shoulders and toes touching the floor, with the toes hip-width apart.

Shift to one side so that you're balancing on one hand and foot.

Lift the other arm off of the ground. Straighten it out in front of you (at about shoulder height), and place it on top of the working hand's wrist for support.

Maintain the position for as long as possible or till failure sets in (that is, when you can no longer hold any longer).

Don't forget to breathe. It's also helpful to perform regular abdominal contractions while holding this position.

That will help keep everything tight and strong so that nothing pulls apart during the exercise — especially if someone else is standing behind them.

#4 Hanging leg raise

Hanging leg raises are an excellent way to strengthen the core muscles and improve posture.

To perform this abs and core workout, hang from a bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Proceed as follows:

Straighten both legs at the same time till they're fully extended (like you're sitting on a chair).

Squeeze your abs at the top of the movement while making sure you do not lock your knees at the top position.

#5 Ab rollout

Ab rollouts are a great abs and core workout. That's because they're easy to learn but difficult to master.

To perform an ab rollout, you will need to have an ab wheel on hand. Proceed as follows:

Make sure your back is straight, and engage your core muscles before extending yourself out using the wheels.

If you're struggling with the exercise, try placing your hands on a nearby bench or table instead of using the wheels as leverage.

Sit with your knees bent, and slowly extend your upper body out with the ab roller while keeping your lower half in place.

Once fully extended, hold for a few seconds, and slowly make your way back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps.

Takeaway

The abs and core workout routine is a great way to improve the body’s overall strength and stability. It can also help prevent injuries and improve posture, but most importantly, it can give you an amazing six-pack.

