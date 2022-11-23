5 Best Exercises to Get Abdominal V-Shape

The abs are the most important muscles in the body, and one of the best ways to get a six-pack is by building strength in this area.

That's why we've put together a list of exercises that target the abs from head to toe, including everything from reverse crunches to planks. Read on for more information about these moves and how they can help you achieve that coveted V-shape.

Abdominal Exercises to Get V-Shape

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Reverse Crunch

Reverse crunches can be done with the legs bent and the knees at 90-degree angle to the upper body. The arms should be behind your head and not touching the floor. They're one of the best ways to build a phenomenal six-pack.

Do it as follows:

Start by lifting your legs off of the floor as high as possible.

Come forward with your neck, and tighten your core.

Once you flex your abs, bring your raised legs inward, and crunch your abdominal muscles.

Hold for a moment, and slowly lower yourself back down to the starting position.

Repeat the movement till you’ve completed as many reps as needed to work up a sweat (usually 8-15).

#2 Hanging Leg raise

Hanging leg raises are an excellent exercise for strengthening the abdominal muscles, as well as the hip flexors and lower back.

The important thing to remember when performing hanging leg raises is that you don’t want to swing or use momentum to pull yourself up. Instead, keep your core engaged, and pull yourself up slowly till your lower legs touch the bar or sturdy object.

From there, slowly lower back down while keeping a straight line from chest through shoulders down through the hips with the elbows locked out. The closer you can get those knees towards the chest, the better.

If you don’t have access to a pull-up bar or sturdy object where you can do hanging leg raises at home, try using any sturdy raised surface or horizontal pole. With these tools in hand, simply wrap one end of the band around something secure so that it doesn't slide away from underfoot, like a door handle.

Eric @amerix Hanging leg raises 12 x 3 Hanging leg raises 12 x 3 https://t.co/iuSuZPcWte

Hold onto both ends with your hands facing outward away from the body (you will need both hands free, as one end goes around each shoulder).

#3 Wall Sit

Wall sits are a great way to work your lower abs. They don’t require any equipment, and can be done anywhere.

Here is how you do it:

Stand with your back against a wall, with your legs shoulder width apart and arms by your sides.

Slowly lower yourself so that the top of your thighs are parallel with the floor while keeping your knees straight (you can rest them on an object, if they feel too uncomfortable).

Hold the position for ten seconds before raising yourself back up again by pushing off the wall behind you.

#4 Ab Rollout

Ab rollouts are perhaps the most challenging ab workout you can attempt in the gym.

Novice lifters are often intimidated by the sheer movement of the exercise, as it requires full body balance and stability, and incredible core strength. If you feel like you've got what it takes to attempt this herculean workout, follow these steps:

Lie on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bend your arms so that they're level with your head, with the palms facing down.

Using an ab roller or any cylindrical piece of equipment, roll forward from your upper body till your abs almost touch the floor.

Make sure to keep your lower body locked to complete one repetition.

The exercise can be done in a variety of ways, including holding weights or having someone hold your feet down to add resistance.

As you roll down, squeeze for 1-2 seconds before coming back up onto your arms and shoulders again (this is called a 'peak contraction').

Repeat till failure or exhaustion - whichever comes first. You should be able to complete anywhere from 8-15 reps per set depending on how much weight or resistance you use.

#5 Plank

The plank is a full body exercise that works the abdominals, shoulders, chest, and back muscles. It also helps improve balance and stability.

To do the exercise:

Lie face down on the floor with your feet together or hip-width apart. Extend your arms out in front of you with your hands on either side of the body.

Lift up onto your toes and forearms so that they're parallel to each other while keeping your body in a straight line from head to toe.

Hold the position for as long as possible without compromising form by sagging or raising hips higher than waist level and keeping elbows directly under the shoulders.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness Plank exercises generally strengthen your ability to brace your abdominals. Planks can also activate other related muscles, such as your glutes (muscles in your buttocks), hamstrings (muscles in the backs of your thighs) and lower back. Plank exercises generally strengthen your ability to brace your abdominals. Planks can also activate other related muscles, such as your glutes (muscles in your buttocks), hamstrings (muscles in the backs of your thighs) and lower back. https://t.co/YqWiGGw8Xe

Takeaway

The V-shape is one of the most sought-after abs. It's difficult to get and even harder to maintain once you have it.

If you're looking for some exercises that can help with that, do the aforementioned exercises to help sculpt your V-shape into existence, if done correctly over time.

Poll : How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes