If you are looking for exercises that target your abdominal muscles and work on the lower body at the same time, consider adding leg raises to your strength training workout routine.

The leg raise, also known as leg lift, is a very effective bodyweight exercise that strengthens and challenges the abdominal muscles, particularly the lower abs. It is a simple exercise that helps build six-pack abs, strengthens the core, and also targets several muscle groups throughout the body, including the upper and lower abs, hip flexors, quads, glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

While the standard leg raise is quite useful and advantageous, adding it to every strength session can get boring. The good news is that there are a variety of leg raises that can level your workout and fire up your muscles all the more. These exercises can make your session harder or easier depending on your fitness level.

6 Best Leg Raises to Try

Once you’ve mastered the standard and basic leg raise, try these other variations to make your routine even more challenging:

1. Single Leg Raises

Single-leg raises are beginner-friendly exercises done using one leg at a time. This exercise is ideal for people with flexibility issues and those who have difficulties lifting both legs together.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with your legs extended straight on the floor.

Bend your left leg, and keep your right leg straight on the ground.

Place your neck and head in a stable position, and place your arms alongside your body.

Now lift your right leg as high as you can while keeping your left knee bent and hold for two seconds.

Return your leg to the start and complete a few more reps.

Switch legs and repeat. You can either complete desired number of reps on one leg before switching or continue to alternate legs simultaneously.

2. Corkscrew Leg Lifts

The corkscrew leg raises are another great abdominal exercise that targets the obliques and gently stretches the lower back and hip flexors. This exercise also works on the inner thigh muscles and adductors.

To do this exercise:

Lie on the floor with your face up, feet flat on the floor, and knees bent, and position your hands under your hips.

Move both legs up towards the ceiling, and slowly lift your lower back and glutes off the floor at the same time.

Lower your legs while keeping them straight and stable, but do not let them touch the floor.

Repeat the next rep immediately.

3. Weighted Leg Lifts

The weighted leg lift is quite a challenging leg raise exercise as it requires you to use a free weight such as a dumbbell while executing the lift.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight and keep a dumbbell between your feet before slowly lying down on your back.

Move your feet up towards the ceiling with the dumbbell and turn your toes straight up.

Lower your legs until they touch the floor and press them up again.

Repeat for a few reps.

4. Standing Leg Raises

This is another beginner-level leg lift exercise that is done while standing and offers great full-body benefits. It promotes body stabilization, improves the range of motion in the hips, and also boosts muscle endurance.

To do this exercise:

Start standing with your hands on your hips, and your feet slightly wider than your shoulders with your toes facing forward.

Shift your weight into your right foot, and lift your left leg off the floor as high as you can.

Bring the leg down to the starting position.

Repeat a few times more and then do the exercise with your right leg.

5. Hanging Leg Lifts

This is another very challenging yet effective leg lift exercise that requires you to hang from a pull-up bar and lift your legs until they are parallel to the floor.

To do this exercise:

Hold the pull-up bar using an overhand grip with your thumbs wrapped around the bar.

Keep your abs tight as you hang from the bar, and then lift your feet out in front of you.

Bend your pelvis back and engage your hip flexors to keep your body balanced.

Try to lift yourself until your chin reaches the bar or higher.

Lower back down slowly to the starting position and repeat the exercise.

6. Supine Side Leg Raises

Side leg lifts are a great leg abduction exercise that targets the glutes, hip flexors, lower back, hamstrings, and hip abductors. This exercise improves strength in the hip abductor and inner thigh muscles and also reduces hip and lower back pain.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your right side and ensure that your body is in a straight line.

Stack your legs on top of one another and place your right hand under your head for support.

Your left hand should be placed on your right hip or leg.

Slowly move your left leg up as high as you can and hold for two seconds.

Lower your leg down to the start and repeat the movement.

Next, switch sides and repeat the exercise with your right leg.

Takeaway

While doing the aforementioned leg raises, make sure to keep your lower back perfectly pressed on the floor and do not lift it during the exercise. Keep your legs straight and thighs engaged at all times. For extra support and comfort, try supine leg raises on an exercise mat.

