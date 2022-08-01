6 Essential Bodyweight Exercises for Weight Loss

If your goal is to lose weight, strength-building exercises that target every muscle group in the body can be your ideal workout choice. While you can certainly lift weights and train your muscles, your body might not need heavy weights and rigorous training. Instead, a few minutes of some effective bodyweight exercises can be enough to help you burn calories and lose weight.

Bodyweight exercises can potentially help burn fat, develop muscle, tone your body and promote overall fitness. With the right approach to your weight loss journey, you're likely to start feeling a lot happier and stronger.

However, an important thing to keep in mind is that your results are dependent on your hard work and the effort you put in. So it's important to be disciplined and consistent towards your goals.

Bodyweight Exercises for Weight Loss

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Drop Squat

Drop squat is one of the easiest bodyweight exercises you can do to burn calories. It's a plyometric and calisthenic exercise that targets your entire body but largely works on your quads, outer thighs, hamstrings and glutes.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet positioned at your shoulder distance and toes turned out slightly.

Jump, and lower into a squat with your chest up and butt back. Do not allow your knees to move in front of your toes.

Jump again, and return to the starting position to complete one rep.

Repeat.

2) High Knee

High knees are among the best cardio exercises that are performed at a quick pace.

This exercise burns fat, strengthens your leg muscles, engages your core and also gets your heart rate pumping. Practicing high knees regularly also enhances your overall speed and coordination.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight, and keep your feet at a hip distance; lift your right knee towards your chest.

Switch legs, and lift your left knee to your chest.

At the same time, move your arms in opposition to your leg movement, and continue the exercise, alternating legs at a sprinting speed.

3) Lateral Bounds

Lateral bounds are among some of the most effective bodyweight exercises that target your entire body but mainly work on your glutes, hamstrings, quads and outer thighs. This exercise is similar to high knees, except that here, you have to move side-to-side with each step.

To do this exercise:

Stand on your left leg, and jump laterally to your right.

Land softly on your right foot, and immediately jump back laterally to your left foot to complete one rep.

Continue the exercise by alternating legs and increasing your speed.

4) Power Jack

Power jacks are a variation of jumping jacks and help burn lots of calories. Practicing this exercise regularly takes your cardio workout to a whole new level. Adding a squat to your jumps also hits your quads and glutes more effectively.

To do this exercise:

Stand, and take an upright position with your hands on your sides and knees slightly bent.

Keeping your upper body straight, jump out into a sumo squat while swinging both arms above your head at the same time.

As you do that, make sure your knees are bent at 90 degrees and not past your toes.

Land as softly as you can on your feet, shifting your weight on your heels and bringing your butt down and back.

Jump your feet back with your arms on your sides, and make sure your core is engaged throughout the exercise.

5) Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch is one of the most effective bodyweight exercises to reduce belly fat. This exercise not only reaches your usual abs but goes deep down into your obliques as well.

To do this exercise:

Lie on the floor, with your legs lifted and knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Start to cycle your legs backwards and forth gradually increasing your speed.

Make sure you don’t move your neck, but allow your head to stay in a neutral position.

6) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers target your entire body while keeping your heart rate pumping more than usual, making them one of the most productive bodyweight exercises for weight loss.

To do this exercise:

Take a plank position, and distribute your weight between your toes and hands evenly. Make sure your hands are under your shoulders, abs engaged and spine straight.

Pull your left knee towards your chest as far as you can, and switch legs pulling your right knee towards your chest and bringing your left leg out.

While performing this movement, run your knees in and out as quickly as you can, and keep your hips down.

Takeaway

The aforementioned bodyweight exercises can be done to achieve an optimal weight loss.

Always remember that you can achieve weight loss as long as you have the determination and discipline to follow your workout routine and proper diet. Also, keep in mind that weight loss takes time, so work hard, and be patient, as it may take time to see the desired results.

