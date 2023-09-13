iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Is it worth upgrading to Apple's latest Pro model?

Apple finally introduced the much-anticipated iPhone 15 Pro, which is truly revolutionary for the smartphone industry. Tech enthusiasts are drooling over the plethora of features, such as its advanced camera quality and upgraded performance. However, if you're a proud owner of the iPhone 14 Pro model and are considering purchasing the newest offering, there are a few crucial aspects to think about.

The 15 Pro and 14 Pro are two models that will be compared in this article to provide you with the necessary information about their differences. Ultimately, you can decide for yourself whether upgrading to the latest model is worth it or not.

Major differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple introduces cutting-edge advancements to the iPhone 15 Pro (Image via Apple)

Apple's cutting-edge advancements in design, camera, performance, and beyond have culminated in the Pro iPhone models, which are the epitome of the brand's technological prowess. Continuing this trend, the new iPhone 15 Pro surpasses its predecessor, the 14 Pro, by pushing the boundaries even further.

Introduction to Titanium

The 15 Pro comes in four different colors with a titanium body (Image via Apple)

Apple has announced that its newest device, the iPhone 15 Pro, is its most dominant piece of tech yet. Unlike previous models, this particular one is built with titanium that has been rated as Grade 5 in strength. The revolutionary material is incredibly tough and can withstand even the most extreme wear and tear.

Additionally, the latest Pro model is also much lighter in weight compared to previous versions. This means it is the lightest Pro that Apple has produced. Using an industry-first innovation, a new thermo-mechanical process unites titanium and aluminum through solid-state diffusion. This creates a high-strength bond encasing the aluminum substructure.

Furthermore, The 15 Pro's utilization of aluminum alongside the titanium enclosure creates cooperative qualities that mitigate overheating and decrease weight.

The Action button

The iPhone series, from the zippy iPhone to last year's version, the iPhone 14 Pro, has always boasted a side mute switch. However, the iPhone 15 Pro model takes this feature up a notch by introducing a customizable Action button. The good news is that the switch still functions as a simple mute feature, and you can control it by pressing and holding the button.

Compared to previous iterations, this year's mute switch is much more user-friendly, especially when using protective phone cases. Furthermore, the Action button allows you to swap between various preset actions with ease.

The 15 Pro and 14 Pro have a 6.1-inch display, but the former's newly designed edges and slimmer border make it smaller without messing with the screen's size. The result? It's more lightweight and visually appealing, making it a pleasure to grip and hold.

Camera upgrades

Due to the versatility of its multiple lenses, the iPhone Pro's camera system captures amazing videos and photos, making it a top reason why people choose Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro takes things to a whole new level by building on a powerful foundation of both hardware and software.

Apple's latest 15 Pro boasts an advanced 48 MP Main camera with a larger sensor than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. This camera is equipped with a nanoscale coating that enhances photo quality by reducing lens flare, improving low-light portrait performance, enabling more focal lengths, and providing high-resolution images.

With a focal length of 77 mm, the iPhone 15 Pro boasts a remarkable 3x Telephoto camera. The 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, features an impressive 5x optical zoom with a 120 mm focal length. It should be noted that the 15 Pro Max will feature the longest optical zoom seen in any iPhone.

Users fell in love with the iPhone 14 Pro's 48 MP camera for its superior photo capabilities, and the new and improved camera on the 15 Pro takes those capabilities to the next level.

A17 Pro

In the department of performance, the iPhone 15 Pro sets itself apart from its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. The A17 Pro chipset and a revolutionary GPU are among the standout features of the latest Pro models. It's worth noting that this is the first instance of a 3 nm chip in the industry, and the lithography employed to pattern its transistors is the state-of-the-art Extreme Ultraviolet. On top of that, each A17 Pro boasts a whopping 19 billion transistors.

With a new Apple-designed shader architecture, the device boasts a revolutionary GPU. The 6-core GPU is impressively 20% faster than the 14 Pro's peak performance. By harnessing the power of the hardware, the 15 Pro can execute Ray Tracing with a whopping 4x speed advantage over the software-based Ray Tracing scheme on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Furthermore, if blazing through games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Assassin's Creed Mirage has you all excited, then you'll be pleased to know that these are just a few examples of the extensive list of console and PC games that the 15 Pro can effectively manage.

USB-C

The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a USB-C port with speed superior to the 14 Pro's Lightning port. The iPhone 15's basic model, on the other hand, comes with a USB-C 2.0 port that proves quite similar to the transfer rate found in the 14 Pro.

The Lightning connectivity on the 14 Pro is no match for the improved 3.0 USB-C port found on the 15 Pro. By using this new port, the phone boasts transfer speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, which is 20x faster than the previous iteration. The bonus is that the USB-C connector now allows you to use one cable to charge not just your iPhone but also your iPad or Mac.

The 15 Pro is a game-changer in the tech world, disrupting the smartphone industry as we know it. And surprisingly, the revolutionary device comes at the same price point as its predecessors, starting at $999. In other news, Apple has decided to discontinue all iPhone 14 Pro models.

That being said, those looking for a more substantial investment might find that the extra $200 spent on the 15 Pro Max, with its superior camera and storage capabilities, as well as a larger screen, would be a smart decision. All in all, the iPhone 15 Pro is one worth considering for anyone in the market for a new smartphone.