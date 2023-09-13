Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: release date, colors, prices, specs, and more

Apple showcased some notable updates with the two new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models at their September event. Ignoring speculation about an Ultra edition, the company instead impressed with two lightweight yet durable devices and the debut of their impressive A17 chipsets. They also unveiled fresh colors to choose from and integrated USB-C ports for enhanced functionality.

This guide covers everything about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, from release dates, prices, and multiple color choices down to numerous other details.

When are the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max releasing?

Beginning on Friday, September 15, at 5 am PDT, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-order in over 40 nations and territories spanning the globe. Following that, these models will be available in stores on Friday, September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices

The 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $999 and $1199, respectively (Image via Apple)

The 15 Pro will start at the same price as last year's 14 Pro model, which was $999 with 128 GB of storage. The 15 Pro Max will feature a new 5x Telephoto camera and be priced at $1199 for 256 GB of storage, a price that will match last year's offering.

In terms of storage options, the 15 Pro has four storage capacities to choose from, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Alternatively, the 15 Pro Max is offered in three variations, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

These are the prices for all variants of the Pro models:

15 Pro:

128 GB : $999

: $999 256 GB : $1099

: $1099 512 GB : $1299

: $1299 1 TB: $1499

15 Pro Max:

256 GB : $1199

: $1199 512 GB : $1399

: $1399 1 TB: $1599

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-order date and how to pre-order

The 15 Pro and Pro Max models can be pre-ordered starting on September 15. They will finally arrive in stores on September 22.

Apple, AT&T, Walmart, Best Buy, and T-Mobile are among the major retailers and carriers likely to carry the first wave of iPhone pre-orders. Downloading the Apple Store app is an effortless way to pre-order the latest iPhone, and it follows the same purchasing process as Apple's website.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors and specs

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four different colors, including:

Black titanium

White titanium

Blue titanium

Natural titanium

The models feature a strong and lightweight titanium design with new contoured edges, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, and an A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming. Some of the major specs are mentioned below:

Material : Featuring a design composed of titanium, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are astonishingly lightweight. They also also have an outstanding strength-to-weight ratio, comparable to none other. As a result of this innovative material, Apple's latest Pro lineup is the lightest it has ever been.

: Featuring a design composed of titanium, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are astonishingly lightweight. They also also have an outstanding strength-to-weight ratio, comparable to none other. As a result of this innovative material, Apple's latest Pro lineup is the lightest it has ever been. Display : The 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro both come with a 120 Hz option, and the latter boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Meanwhile, the Pro Max screen measures a grander 6.7 inches and achieves up to 2000 nits of peak brightness.

: The 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro both come with a 120 Hz option, and the latter boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Meanwhile, the Pro Max screen measures a grander 6.7 inches and achieves up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. Camera : They feature a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens, built exclusively for the Pro lineup. The 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera, and the 15 Pro Max provides the longest optical zoom ever on the iPhone: 5x at 120 mm.

: They feature a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens, built exclusively for the Pro lineup. The 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera, and the 15 Pro Max provides the longest optical zoom ever on the iPhone: 5x at 120 mm. USB-C : Both models come with a Type-C port, which replaces the Lightning port. They also come exclusively on the Pro models with USB 3.0 speeds, up to 20 times faster than USB 2.0.

: Both models come with a Type-C port, which replaces the Lightning port. They also come exclusively on the Pro models with USB 3.0 speeds, up to 20 times faster than USB 2.0. Action Button : The 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will now feature a customizable Action Button. You can choose a set of actions and easily switch between them using the button.

: The 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will now feature a customizable Action Button. You can choose a set of actions and easily switch between them using the button. Chipset: These two models are going to introduce next-level performance and more Pro capabilities than ever with the A17 Pro chipset. Furthermore, there are 19 billion 3 nm transistors that are patterned using state-of-the-art extreme ultraviolet lithography.

The extent to which Apple revolutionized mobile gaming is astounding. With the 15 Pro series, users will have the ability to play console games like Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and the upcoming Assassin's Creed: Mirage, a feat that was previously unheard of.

