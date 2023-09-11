When will the iPhone 15 be available for purchase? Pre-order date and more explored

Tech enthusiasts are quite excited about the big announcement of the iPhone 15 lineup coming from Apple. The much-awaited launch event is scheduled for September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. Excitement is brewing as it's rumored that the lineup will consist of four models, including the standard, Plus, Pro, and Ultra. The good news is that pre-orders are likely to open soon, so you can get your hands on these devices as soon as they're available.

The information you crave about pre-ordering the iPhone 15 and its purchase details will be uncovered in this piece.

When can you pre-order the Apple iPhone 15?

On September 12 at 10 am PT, mark your calendars for Apple's exciting product launch event. Rumor has it that Apple will unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 15 lineup, their latest Apple Watches, and maybe even some other exciting gadgets.

Around September 15, pre-orders for the next iPhone devices are expected to open. Therefore, don't count on them being available immediately following Apple's September event.

Fans can expect to get their hands on the new models around September 25 or 26, which is when they are scheduled to be shipped.

iPhone 15 Ultra's arrival could be delayed

Around four weeks of manufacturing delays are expected due to Sony's inability to provide the necessary image sensor for the 15 Ultra, supposedly rebranded from 15 Pro Max, according to a reliable but unnamed equity analyst.

October 6 or 13 may be the release date for the upcoming 15 Ultra if the speculation is on point. The alleged addition of a periscope-powered telephoto camera is said to be exclusive to the 15 Ultra and isn't expected to be present in the 15 Pro.

How much will the iPhone 15 models cost?

Taking into account his consultations with supply chain firms in Asia, Barclays expert Tim Long has deduced that the forthcoming iPhone Pro variations are slated to be more expensive than their present versions. The 15 Pro is predicted to see a cost increase of approximately $100, placing its price at a hefty $1,099.

On the other hand, the 15 Ultra is expected to cost $100 or $200 more than the previous Pro Max iteration. From standard iPhone 14 models to the next iteration, the standard 15 is expected to retain its current cost with no change anticipated.

The following are the predicted prices for all four models:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $899

: $899 15 Pro : $1,099

: $1,099 15 Ultra: $1,299

