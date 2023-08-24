iPhone 15 Pro Max expected release date, shipment delays, and more

Apple's iPhone 15 series will reportedly be released on September 13, 2023. Although there's no telling whether this rumor is true, it appears that shipment delays could push this date back for the 15 Pro Max. According to new reports, the release of the 15 Pro Max could be delayed by a few weeks. If this is accurate, fans might not see the smartphone arrive until mid-October.

This article delves into the possible release date and shipment delays of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max may be delayed a month from the expected release date

The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to make its debut on September 13, 2023, and be shipped 10 days later. The models set to make an appearance include the 15, 15 Plus, and 15 Pro. However, according to 9to5Mac, the 15 Pro Max's arrival could potentially be delayed by three to four weeks.

A trusted equity analyst, whose identity remains anonymous, has also claimed that Sony will not be able to provide the image sensor that the 15 Pro Max requires on schedule. As a result, manufacturing delays of around four weeks are predicted.

The probable release date for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, assuming the accuracy of the information, could now be between October 6 and October 13.

The rumored periscope-based telephoto camera will reportedly be introduced only in the 15 Pro Max and likely won't be carried over to the 15 Pro.

Best reported features of iPhone 15 Pro Max

The 15 Pro Max, which is expected to be called the 15 Ultra, is primed to raise the bar for smartphones. This next-gen device boasts an improved screen, boosted performance, and an upgraded camera.

Some of the speculated features are listed below:

With a width of just 1.5 millimeters, the bezel on the 15 Ultra is slated to be the slimmest ever seen on a smartphone.

The sides are anticipated to be constructed with titanium material.

With the periscope lens' addition, the zoom function could be substantially improved.

Apple's much-awaited A17 Bionic chipset will be the driving force behind its power.

The device is expected to receive a battery with 4852 milliamps.

The 15 Ultra's 128GB model will reportedly be valued at $1299. However, the device's rumored functions may justify the hefty price tag.