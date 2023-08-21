iPhone 15 release date leaked

The eagerly awaited iPhone 15 series is scheduled to be released in just a few weeks. It will introduce revolutionary elements that will significantly improve users' overall experience. Although there are a few shared features across all four models, the 15 Ultra will have some standout updates. Sources have shared some credible information on the official release date as well.

Notable features of the long-awaited iPhone 15 and its arrival date will be explored in this piece.

Expected release date iPhone 15 models

In September, Apple has an exciting showcase event scheduled with an eclectic range of innovative devices to be unveiled, including the latest iPhone series. The official dates for the WWDC event are yet to be disclosed, but insiders are speculating that it will be held on September 13, amidst circulating rumors.

September 22 is when we expect the iPhone 15 models to drop, but there may be production hiccups that could delay this. In any case, watch out for the chance to pre-order starting September 15.

Expected prices of the iPhone 15 models

The cost of the upcoming iPhone models is anticipated to rise with their innovative capabilities. The devices will also bear the burden of cost increases, potentially elevating their value anywhere from $100 to $200. However, nothing has been officially revealed yet.

A glimpse of the upcoming iPhone series with a 128 GB variant has been revealed, showing an estimation of its cost:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $999

: $999 15 Pro : $1099

: $1099 15 Ultra: $1299

Expected changes in iPhone 15 models

On the horizon are some fresh and unique looks for the iPhone models, featuring slimmer screen borders with curved edges. Don't forget about those Dynamic Islands that are set to be on all four new cell phone releases, joined by the addition of USB-C ports. It is also speculated that the upcoming Pro and Ultra models will ditch the stainless steel frame in favor of titanium.

While the 15 and 15 Plus are expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro, the 15 Pro and 15 Ultra will sport the all-new A17 chip.

The upcoming series could potentially include Sony's latest 48-megapixel sensors, according to whispers circulating through tech communities. Excitingly, the 15 Ultra could possibly receive a sizeable zoom upgrade, potentially hitting a zoom level of either 5x or 6x.