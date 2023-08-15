Apple September event 2023: Expected date, where to watch, new launches, and more

As usual, Apple fans have their sights set on the annual conference in September, which will reveal a fresh batch of iPhone 15 models. Word is spreading about the possibility of a new Watch Series 9 as well. In addition, enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating news about the M3 family of chips, which are expected to power next-gen Mac computers.

The upcoming products and anticipated date of the tech giant's next event are going to be discussed in this article.

When will the Apple September event take place?

With just about a month left until Apple's annual iPhone event, the precise date for 2023 appears to be locked in, as it is typically held during the initial fortnight of September.

The event was initially expected to take place on September 12 or September 13, but recent developments suggest that September 12 is the chosen date.

September 22 will see the new iPhones released, but pre-orders may open on September 15. There's a chance that certain models could face a delayed release due to limited supply or if the early production phase doesn't go as expected.

When will the Apple event start?

The event will commence at 10 am in California and will likely be an hour long. In other corners of the world, here's when the event will kick off:

U.S. : 10 am PDT

: 10 am PDT U.K. : 6 pm BST

: 6 pm BST Europe : 7 pm CEST

: 7 pm CEST India: 10.30 pm IST

Where can you watch the event live?

We're expecting the upcoming September event to once again be pre-recorded. As usual, it will be available for fans via a livestream. If you want to catch it as it happens, Apple's official YouTube channel is your go-to destination.

What are the expected new launches at Apple's September event?

The Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 are expected to be revealed at the event, in addition to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. However, the main reveal will likely be the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra.

New Earpods may be showcased, which replace the Lightning port with USB-C. There's also the possibility of the long-awaited AirPods Lite and a new iPad mini making an appearance.