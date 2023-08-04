When is the iPhone 15 expected to be announced? Likely date, price, and more

The Apple event is just around the corner, with the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series ready to make its grand entrance. While Apple has kept quiet, a recent scoop from 9To5Mac indicates that the new iPhone is slated to arrive in September. As the launch nears, wireless carriers are busily preparing to guarantee a seamless debut.

In this enlightening article, we will be discussing the release date of the iPhone 15 models and various other important aspects.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

What is the expected announcement date for the iPhone 15?

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup's unveiling dates have not been disclosed yet, but it is highly likely that the event will occur in the initial weeks of September 2023, either on September 12 or 13, based on previous patterns.

Mobile carriers are advising their employees to avoid taking time off on September 13, indicating that it will hold importance in the realm of smartphones. Speculations from 9To5Mac suggest that this specific date will mark the debut of Apple's long-awaited iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple has been known to announce its iPhones on Tuesdays before, but in a not-so-typical fashion, last year's event broke the mold and took place on a Wednesday, September 7. This year, September 13, which coincidentally lands on a Wednesday, has sparked speculation that it might just be the chosen day for Apple's upcoming special event.

The iPhone 15 pre-orders are rumored to start on September 15, with the official launch set for September 22.

What are the speculated price tags of the iPhone 15 lineup?

In quite a few years, this year's releases could be some of the most exciting for Apple fans. These additional features are expected to gradually increase the price tags of the phones as well. The current iPhone 14 models might see a $100–$200 price jump with the new lineup, although there is no official confirmation on the matter yet.

Here is a sneak peek at how much the next iPhone series (including variants with 128 GB of memory) is expected to cost:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $999

: $999 15 Pro : $1099

: $1099 15 Ultra: $1299

The upcoming iPhone models will showcase a fresh look with curved edges and slimmer borders on the screen. All four upcoming cell phones will possess Dynamic Island along with a USB-C port.

Regarding the Pro variety, it is predicted that the stainless steel frame will be substituted with a titanium one. The 15 and 15 Plus will probably run on the A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the 15 Pro and 15 Ultra are projected to incorporate the brand-new A17 chip.

