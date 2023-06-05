All major announcements in Apple WWDC 23 

As the highly anticipated Apple WWDC 2023 event unfolds live from Cupertino, we are on the edge of our seats, waiting to see what exciting innovations the tech giant has in store for us this year. Being the biggest event in Apple's annual calendar, the anticipation is palpable. The event kicked off with a captivating video, hinting at a possible leap into the realm of virtual reality.

A man chasing an invincible bubble through city streets alluded to a new alternate reality, a virtual one, sparking speculation of Apple's entry into VR. Stay tuned as we keep you updated on the latest announcements from Apple's WWDC 2023. Buckle up, it's going to be a thrilling ride!

Apple Mac announcements in WWDC 2023

1) 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple has introduced a new 15-inch MacBook Air, boasting it as the world's slimmest laptop of its size at 11.5mm thick and weighing slightly over three pounds. The laptop is equipped with two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charger, and a headphone jack.

It comes in two color variants, presumably dark (Midnight) and light (Starlight). The 15.3-inch screen has a brightness of 500 nits, a 1080p webcam, and six speakers with spatial audio support. Apple claims it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The laptop will feature Apple's M2 chip and will retail starting at $1,299, with a discounted rate of $1,199 for educational purchases. It's expected to be available next week. Additionally, Apple has adjusted the pricing for its smaller model, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, now starting at $1,099, and the base model with M1, now priced at $999.

Apple states that this new MacBook Air model is 12 times faster than its preceding Intel MacBook Air versions. It's said to provide double the performance and brightness and 50% more battery life compared to similar 15-inch Windows laptops, although Apple didn't specify which models were used for comparison.

2) Apple Silicon Mac Pro

The Apple Silicon Mac Pro is a powerhouse of performance, driven by the newly introduced M2 Ultra chip. The chassis design mirrors the 2019 Intel Mac Pro, retaining its professional aesthetics. The Mac Pro offers significant expandability with eight Thunderbolt ports and six PCI slots. It is equipped with a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and 192 GB RAM, delivering extraordinary computing power. The Pro features two HDMI ports, dual 10-gigabit Ethernet, and a 32-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks. It also boasts state-of-the-art wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The base model is priced at $6999.

3) Mac Studio

Mac Studio received its first major update at WWDC 2023, introducing an M2 Max chip, providing a performance boost of 21% over the M1 Max, and an M2 Ultra chip, doubling the performance of the M1 Ultra. This makes it an ideal choice for professionals seeking high-performance computing. It's available for pre-order at a starting price of $1,299. Despite its impressive specifications, Apple recommends a healthy dose of skepticism when comparing it to a 15-inch Intel laptop, suggesting that its claim of 50% more battery life and 40% thinness should be taken with a pinch of salt.

