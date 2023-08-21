5 best features coming to iPhone 15 Ultra

Ascending to a new level that no phone has touched yet, Apple is expected to make waves with its new iPhone 15 Ultra. Along with a better display, a performance boost, and an upgrade to its already impressive camera, the phone will have other elevated features that should set it apart. Even though the price point is going to be higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the value of these major enhancements might justify the cost.

In this article, you will get an exclusive look at the top five standout features of the iPhone 15 Ultra, Apple's next-gen game-changer.

Best new features elevating iPhone 15 Ultra, including design, camera, and three other aspects

1) Design

According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Ultra is set to sport the thinnest bezel ever recorded on a smartphone, with an impressive width of only 1.5 millimeters. This makes the phone truly stand out, as no other phone has shown off such a sleek bezel. Gurman also reports that the new LIPO (low-injection pressure over-molding) technology is being used to create this stunning display.

It is an impressive upgrade when compared to the 2.2 millimeters on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the 3.6 millimeters on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The 15 Pro and Ultra models are further expected to employ titanium material on their sides. Thanks to this innovative design, these iPhones will become finger-prone, setting them apart from their predecessors. The use of titanium also enhances their durability and gives them a more upscale appeal, all while making them lighter.

2) Camera

Rumors claim that Apple is getting ready to introduce a periscope zoom lens in the iPhone 15 Ultra models. This specific technology offers an extravagant optical zoom, leaving telephoto lenses in the dust. There is potential for an exceptional zoom capability that could exceed 5x or even 10x.

The iPhone's zoom function could be greatly enhanced via the periscope lens, rather than being restricted to 3x zoom on the current Pro models. An innovative telephoto lens system could be "folded" in order to eliminate traditional digital zoom and deliver a much-improved optical zoom proficiency.

The Apple industry's analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, shared his prediction that the new iPhone models will have a unique 48-megapixel stacked sensor incorporated into the rear camera lens. This design advancement is set to dramatically improve light capture.

3) Performance

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be powered by Apple's highly anticipated A17 Bionic chipset. It is the first of the A-series chips to be developed through a groundbreaking 3nm process, and this step up from the previous 5nm technique is expected to greatly enhance both performance and efficiency.

With the A17 chipset soon to grace the 15 Ultra, the 15x zoom we have on the 14 Pro Max today will become ancient history. Digital photographs will witness a new dawn, with zoom magnifications ranging from 30x up to 50x.

4) Battery

The iPhone 15 Ultra's battery is expected to receive a major boost with 4852 milliamps, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 4323 milliamps from last year.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 will feature an unparalleled battery arrangement. This inventive stacking methodology will likely revolutionize the charging process while also bolstering battery longevity. Each battery component is expected to receive its own electrical charge, ultimately prolonging the life of the entire battery.

5) USB Type-C

Anticipated variations in charging capabilities and speeds may distinguish the upcoming iPhone 15 models, all of which will reportedly flaunt USB-C ports. This switch marks a significant move for Apple, indicating that the controversial Lightning ports might finally get the boot.

More importantly, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to feature transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps through the USB-C port, which might support both USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

It is estimated that the 128GB version of the iPhone 15 Ultra will be priced at approximately $1299. September 22, 2023, is rumored to be the new iPhone release date, and pre-orders could begin on September 15, based on recent developments.