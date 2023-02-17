Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: Is the latest flagship worth it?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was Samsung's most popular phone last year. The brand recently unveiled its latest Galaxy S23 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event along with two other models. While there aren't any significant updates on paper, minor tweaks in Samsung's latest flagship can make a massive difference in real-time.

This article will explore all the key features of both devices and will help you come to a conclusion about whether it is worth upgrading to the S23 Ultra or not, or if you're looking to buy a new flagship smartphone, which one to go for.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison: Specs, features, and more

Specification Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S23 Ultra Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy Display 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Main Camera 108MP f1.8 primary, 12MP f2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f2.4 3X telephoto, 10MP f4.9 10X telephoto 200MP f1.7 primary, 12MP f2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f2.4 3X telephoto, 10MP f4.9 10X telephoto Price $924 $1,199

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may seem like a carbon copy of its predecessor in terms of design, but upon closer inspection, the company has made subtle yet significant changes. The edges have been ever so slightly curved to maximize the screen's real estate, resulting in a sleek and seamless look. The premium build of the device, complete with rounded edges, makes it look elegant.

A standout feature that sets the Galaxy S23 Ultra apart from its competitors is the integrated S Pen, which gives users the freedom to write and draw on their phone screen. This feature is especially valuable to those who have previously used a Galaxy Note device, as it continues to serve as its successor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra are both equipped with the same stunning display, boasting a massive 6.8-inch 1440p panel. The screen peaks brightness at an impressive 1,750 nits, guarantees crystal-clear viewing even in the brightest of environments. Additionally, both phones have an adaptable refresh rate display, allowing users to customize it anywhere between one and 120Hz.

Performance and camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its predecessor, the S22 Ultra, offer a striking contrast in terms of software and hardware. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts One UI 5.0 on Android 13, the S23 Ultra takes it up a notch with One UI 5.1 and a host of impressive updates, including revamped battery widgets and an enhanced media player.

However, that's not all. Even older Samsung phone models are set to receive an upgrade, as the tech giant has been running tests to improve their functionality. It's safe to say that Samsung is committed to keeping its customers updated with the latest tech advancements.

One of the most notable differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra is the latter's Snapdragon Gen 2 chip. This new iteration addresses the thermal issues that plagued its predecessor's Snapdragon Gen 1.

If you're looking for a phone that runs cool and smooth, then the S23 Ultra might be the upgrade you've been waiting for.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra are renowned for their outstanding camera capabilities, which play a crucial role in their appeal. The S23 Ultra has comparable camera specifications with some notable enhancements. It features an improved 12MP selfie camera that comes equipped with autofocus and a superior 200MP main camera.

Overall, both smartphones offer outstanding performance, but it may not be a wise decision to invest another $1,200 to upgrade to Galaxy S23 Ultra. Although the camera upgrade is massive, other tweaks are not worth an upgrade.

However, if you're planning to buy a new smartphone, the S23 Ultra is definitely worth buying.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes