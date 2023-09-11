Apple September 2023 iPhone 15 launch event date and time countdown

During the grand Apple Event, the iPhone 15 lineup will take center stage alongside other awe-inspiring gadgets. California-based tech powerhouse Apple will host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. Although the much-anticipated iPhone series is undoubtedly the primary focal point, other noteworthy products, such as the latest Apple Watch and iPad, are also on the launchpad.

This article sheds light on Apple's September 2023 iPhone 15 launch event date and its date and timing for all regions so you can watch it live.

Apple's September 2023 iPhone 15 launch event date and time for all regions

On September 12 at 10 am PT, the eagerly awaited product launch by Apple will take place. There's much speculation surrounding the event, with the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup and the release of the latest Apple Watches being the most anticipated. Invitation notices have been issued, and it's rumored that some other notable gadgets may also be unveiled.

The following table lists all the timezones and the launch dates for the Apple Event:

Time zone Date Time PT September 12 10 am EST September 12 1 pm IST September 12 10:30 pm CET September 12 7 pm BST September 12 6 pm KST/JST September 13 2 am AEST September 13 3 am SAST September 12 7 pm

The countdown for the event is given below:

Livestream details

As usual, Apple's September 2023 iPhone 15 launch event can be viewed via a livestream. If you want to catch it live, visit Apple's official YouTube channel.

What to expect from Apple's September event

Major changes are being predicted for the iPhone 15 lineup and will be unveiled at the upcoming event. However, the 15 Pro and 15 Ultra are expected to be the major announcements. Expected additions include a periscope zoom lens, a titanium body, and an Action button. There are also rumors that prices for the Pro models may increase.

Equipped with the powerful A16 chip, this year's standard iPhone models will feature Dynamic Island. In a change of pace, the Lightning ports on all models will be replaced with USB-C ports.

There are rumors that the tech juggernaut could show off new versions of their smartwatch, the Series 9. Gossip suggests that there could potentially be an introduction of a never-before-seen color and the possibility of an enhanced battery life, which could be attributed to an all-new S9 chip likely to power the Series 9.

Appearing at the event could be the much-anticipated AirPods Lite, in addition to a new iPad mini. There is also talk of showcasing new EarPods that swap out the Lightning port in favor of USB-C.