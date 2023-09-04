iPhone 15 Pro Max price: Expected pricing range, announcement, probable release date, and more

The announcement of the iPhone 15 launch date is scheduled for September 12, 2023, which is just under a week away. The lineup was initially thought to include the standard model, the 15 Plus, the 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max (rumored to be called the 15 Ultra). However, fresh speculation suggests that the tech giant is considering adding one extra model to the lineup, resulting in a total of five. This means that the Ultra and Pro Max will appear as separate models this time.

The upcoming 15 Pro Max model is the focus of this article as we explore its various features, including its expected price and release date.

Expected price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Following discussions with supply chain companies in Asia, analyst Tim Long of Barclays has predicted that the iPhone Pro lineup will come with an increased price tag compared to the current models. Assuming rumors hold true, the 15 Pro Max might see a price increase of anywhere from $100 to $200 compared to the 14 Pro Max.

The 15 Pro is also expected to have a price hike of $100 compared to its predecessor. Despite this, the standard models of the iPhone 15 are predicted to have similar price points to the iPhone 14's standard models.

The upcoming iPhone models are rumored to have the following costs:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $899

: $899 15 Pro : $1,099

: $1,099 15 Pro Max: $1,299

According to the latest rumors, the newest addition to the iPhone lineup, the 15 Ultra, might come with a slightly higher price tag. It could reportedly cost an additional $100 over the 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max's release could be delayed

Apple enthusiasts should mark their calendars for September 13, 2023, as rumors suggest that the upcoming Apple event will unveil the next iPhone collection. The series will reportedly be shipped a mere 10 days later.

However, 9to5Mac recently reported that the 15 Pro Max's arrival may be postponed. Due to Sony's inability to supply the necessary image sensor for the model on a timely basis, a four-week delay in production is expected.

Assuming the accuracy of this information, it seems likely that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may hit store shelves between October 6 and 13.