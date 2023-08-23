iPhone 15 color cables: Everything we know so far

Apple is reportedly set to introduce iPhone 15 color cables. According to some users on X (formerly Twitter), the company is testing braided cables for its upcoming smartphone series. Another leaker has further claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant might finally ditch the proprietary Lightning charging port in favor of the universal USB Type-C option.

The existence of the iPhone 15 color cables appears to have been confirmed by a set of leaked images. Apple has already switched from its signature white rubberized cable to a braided MagSafe Cable for its new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. It, therefore, makes sense for the company to complete the transition by bringing colored braided cables to its iPhone and iPad series.

iPhone 15 color cables will reportedly use USB-C ports

The iPhone 15 series, expected to launch on September 13, 2023, was rumored to be the first to have the signature lightning port for charging. The rumor started after the European Union passed a new regulation last year that requires USB-C ports on all new smartphones by 2024.

Apple opposed the regulation, citing that switching to the USB-C standard will hamper innovations in charging tech, including safety and energy efficiency. However, the leaked images shared by X users Majin Bu and Kosutami have revealed USB-C to USB-C iPhone cables.

If the leaks are indeed true, Apple might have finally replaced the proprietary Lightning port with a USB-C port. However, we can still expect the company to stick to MFI-certified USB-C iPhone accessories.

Multiple options for iPhone 15 color cables

There has been speculation about the iPhone 15 getting new colors in 2023. Earlier in the year, a report claimed that the tech giant might launch the smartphone in new blue and pink colors.

The latest leaks reveal the iPhone 15 color cables. They are color-matched to the iPhone colors. Majin Bu and Kosutami have shared individual pictures and videos of various colors, including orange, yellow, blue, white, and black.

The current iPhone lineup has yellow, black, white, and blue colors. The orange shade is new but is closer to pink.

iPhone 15 color cables will reportedly get MacBook-like the braided cable

Apart from the color, Apple has also changed the design and length of the cable. The company will reportedly switch to the braided design offered by the newest MacBooks and M2 iPad Pro.

Apart from the black cable, all other colors have glossy white connectors at the end.

The latest leaks have also revealed that the cable will be 1.6 meters long instead of the current one-meter length. The iPhone 15 Pro series might also support faster 40-50W wired charging.

It should be noted that all these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt.