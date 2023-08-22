iPhone 15 series will come with color-matched braided USB-C cables, according to a recent leak. Notably, Apple currently offers its standard lightning cable in white, no matter the color of the iPhone. Moreover, standard Apple cables are infamous for fraying over time, even with the most delicate handling, so much so that there are dedicated accessories to protect the ends of the cable.

With the new braided design, we can expect Apple cables to be more durable. Moreover, the leak confirms the rumor that Apple might switch to a USB Type-C port for charging from iPhone 15 onwards. Several Twitter users have shared pictures of the reported cables revealing various color options.

Apple might bundle color-matched USB-C cables with the iPhone 15 series

The news of Apple offering color-matched, braided USB-C to USB-C cables with iPhone 15 series models was first reported by Twitter user Majin Bu. However, the tipster was unable to verify the source. Hence, the news has been taken with a pinch of salt.

However, an Apple device prototype collector, who goes by Kosutami, soon verified the news. The collector took to his Twitter handle to affirm that they had personally seen the braided cable's Design Validation Test (DVT) samples.

Apple USB-C cables for iPhone 15 will come in different colors

According to Kosutami, the color-matched USB-C cable will come with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, set to launch in September. However, we can safely assume the company will include them with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.

According to an image posted by the tipster, the cable appears to flaunt glossy white plastic connectors at the end, barring black cables. Therefore, those who want an all-black cable should pick up the black iPhone 15 series device.

Kosutami also told MacRumors, a reputed publication, that the new cables would be offered in orange, purple, yellow, white, and black. The orange shade is said to be closer to the coral hue instead of orange.

To jog your memory, a leak from earlier this year revealed that Apple would launch the iPhone 15 in pink and blue color. We can expect the coral-colored cable to be bundled with the pink iPhone 15.

Apple has shifted to a braided, color-matched MagSafe 3 cable for its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineup. It's a logical next step for the brand to shift to braided cables for the most significant product in its lineup - the iPhone.