What to expect from iPhone 15 color options: New and returning options explored

The Apple iPhone 15 is expected to be released within the next two months. However, speculation about the flagship smartphone is already abundant. Some viable sources have predicted many new features for the product, including a revolutionary titanium alloy frame, enhanced battery capacity, and the inclusion of a USB-C charging port.

A recent leak has claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will be available in a distinct color option. The new shade was leaked via photos and is described as "dark blue with a grey tone." Additionally, the base models are expected to receive multiple color variations.

This article sheds light on everything known about the upcoming iPhone's color options so far. However, it is important to keep in mind that not all reports and leaks turn out to be accurate.

What color option is the iPhone 15 Pro expected to have?

As reported by Unknownz21, the iPhone 15 Pro will introduce a distinctive brushed finish to its blue shade, departing from Apple's previous use of stainless steel.

While reminiscent of the blue hue featured on the iPhone 12 Pro models, this iteration appears to be darker and infused with a touch of gray, enhancing its compatibility with the titanium finish. The blue version of the smartphone is anticipated to be available alongside silver, space gray/space black, and titanium gray variants.

Despite previous speculation about the possibility of a vibrant red hue for the Pro‌ models, a recent leak claims that this color option will not be available in the final version of the product.

On the other hand, the use of blue on the 15 Pro‌ prototype devices implies that Apple is potentially considering the shade as the ultimate choice for their upcoming release.

What colors can we anticipate seeing on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus?

It appears that Apple has decided to enhance the color options for the upcoming iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. Consumers can anticipate the introduction of two new shades: Vibrant Blue and Vibrant Pink.

This means that the upcoming line-up is expected to have five of these six colors:

Vibrant Blue

Vibrant Pink

Green Shade

Midnight

Starlight

Product Red

The Midnight and Starlight colors are currently available for the MacBook Air. This means that users will likely be able to match their iPhone to their MacBook or vice versa.

