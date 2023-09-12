Where to pre-order iPhone 15? Expected prices and more 

With the eagerly awaited Apple iPhone 15's launch event around the corner, excitement among fans worldwide is at an all-time high. Apple enthusiasts are also curious to know when the smartphones can be pre-ordered. The event is scheduled for September 12, 2023, indicating that iPhone preorders will potentially commence next week. Along with significant new updates, the new models will include some outstanding features.

The iPhone 15's pre-orders, release date, and other important tidbits will be illuminated in this article.

iPhone 15 pre-order and release date

September 12, 2023, marks the date of Apple's iPhone 15 debut. Four iPhone models are expected to be unveiled to the public: the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Ultra, and Pro. All of them are anticipated to have the same pre-order period despite the possibility of staggered releases.

The pre-order period for the new iPhone models will potentially take place from September 15 to September 22, 2023, assuming all models are received simultaneously. Apple habitually keeps pre-orders going for a week.

There's a decent chance that pre-orders will be impacted by shipping delays, due to which we may see several release dates for the smartphone. If you're dead set on a particular iPhone model, consider placing a pre-order at your earliest convenience.

Where to pre-order iPhone 15

The initial wave of iPhone pre-orders will likely be stocked by major retailers and carriers such as Apple, Walmart, AT&T, Best Buy, and T-Mobile.

Pre-ordering a brand-new iPhone can be quick and easy with the Apple Store app. It's free to download and offers the same purchasing process as Apple's website.

iPhone 15 variants and prices (expected)

The four iPhone models are expected to boast a unique screen size, following the footsteps of last year's iPhone 14 series. Thus, these are the expected variants and their screen sizes:

15 : 6.1 inch

: 6.1 inch 15 Plus : 6.7 inch

: 6.7 inch 15 Pro : 6.1 inch

: 6.1 inch 15 Ultra: 6.7 inch

Equipped with a periscope zoom lens, the 15 Ultra is set to become Apple’s most expensive iPhone model yet. The A17 Bionic, a 3nm chip exclusive to the 'Pro' models, will significantly affect the price point.

With the A17 Bionic being mass-produced on the latest node, the expenses incurred will accumulate massively, leading to the technology behemoth having minimal space to sustain the retail price from the previous year. Moreover, the research, development, and size reduction of these chips amounts to millions of dollars in costs.

Thus, these are the expected prices for the iPhone (128 GB) models:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $899

: $899 15 Pro : $1,099

: $1,099 15 Ultra: $1,299

Follow Sportskeeda for news and updates about Apple's September 2023 event.