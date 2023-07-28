The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a new level of durability, however, this doesn't guarantee immunity from scratches or damage. Protecting your valuable iPhone is undoubtedly a wise move, given the considerable sum you've already invested. Securing a high-quality case is an essential part of this safeguarding process, not only for a fresh aesthetic but also for reliable shielding.

This article contains a selection of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases that are available right now.

Otterbox Commuter Series, Spigen Ultra Hybrid, and three of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases

1) Otterbox Commuter Series case ($31.96)

Otterbox Commuter Series case for iPhone 14 Plus (Image via Otterbox)

For a sleek and convenient option, the OtterBox Commuter Series case is a prominent choice for your iPhone 14 Plus. This compact case is designed with two separate layers, allowing for easy detachment, and a unique two-tone color scheme that adds a touch of style.

Helping to safeguard your device and case from everyday bacteria, the commuter cases are effortlessly installed, utilize 35% recycled plastic, and are coated with advanced antimicrobial technology. Furthermore, this case provides the ultimate protection for your smartphone's camera and screen by utilizing its raised beveled edges.

Materials: Solid Plastic.

Colors available: Blue, Black, Pink, Green.

Features:

Dual-layer protection.

Protects from dust and dirt.

Compatible with MagSafe wireless charging pads.

2) Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case ($34.99)

Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone 14 Plus (Image via Spigen)

Consider the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Plus Case as a wise choice for a basic yet effective solution. This case may not provide extensive protection, but it does boast features such as a raised lip for safeguarding the screen and camera of the iPhone 14 Plus, tactile buttons, and air cushioning to absorb some shocks.

Materials: Polycarbonate, TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane).

Colors available: Crystal Clear, Rose Crystal, Sand Beige, Matte Black, Red Crystal, Navy Blue, Frost Clear, Frost Black.

Features:

Simple but effective.

Minimalist, clear design.

No magnet.

3) Apple Silicone Case ($49)

Apple Silicone case for iPhone 14 Plus (Image via Apple)

Looking for a no-frills case that does the job with the right level of protection? Then this might just be the perfect choice for you. Rest easy knowing that it has been Apple-certified, meeting all the necessary standards for quality control and protection during its production process.

In just a snap, the magical attach experience with this case makes it super easy to apply, snugly fitting to your device. It is MagSafe and Qi wireless charging compatible, thanks to the built-in magnets.

Materials: Silicone, Polycarbonate, Leather.

Colors available: Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, Iris, Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Elderberry, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, Product Red.

Features:

Apple-certified and tested.

MagSafe Compatible.

Soft microfibre lining.

4) Speck Presidio2 Grip Case ($49.95)

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case for iPhone 14 Plus (Image via Speck)

If you don't want your new iPhone to slip away, Speck's Presidio2 Grip case has got your back, literally. With a rough texture on the sides and back, it's designed to prevent accidental slips.

Not only that, the material is treated with Microban antimicrobial protection, keeping bacteria and mildew at bay. This means no gunk buildup either. And the best part? Despite its tough texture, the case still maintains a sleek and slim appearance.

Materials: Polycarbonate.

Colors available: Coastal Black/White/Blue, Black/White, Spring Purple/Cloudy Grey/White, Charcoal/Cool Bronze/White, Blossom Pink/Digital Pink, and White.

Features:

Great grip.

Microban protection.

Raised camera ring.

Slim, sleek design.

5) Dbrand Grip Case ($54.90)

Dbrand Grip Case for iPhone 14 Plus (Image via Dbrand)

Dbrand has a ton of designs to choose from if you want an iPhone 14 case that brings out your personality. Its cases come in a crescent arc shape with a center lip to make swiping the screen a breeze.

Furthermore, it's MagSafe-compatible as well. The satisfying clicky buttons and grip strips on the side are just some of the many aspects you'll love.

Materials: Carbon Composite.

Colors available: 40+ unique color combinations with artistic designs.

Features:

MagSafe compatible.

Clicky buttons.

Pretty thin.

Textured grip.

Grip strips.

Chamfered lip.

