How to pre-order Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro? Dates, prices for all regions, and more

The new Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are now official. These devices will be the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant's offerings for the 2023-24 cycle. There haven't been any major updates over the last-gen offerings other than Dynamic Island on all the phones, a new A17 Pro chipset that's capable of ray tracing, and better cameras. Thus, this generation feels more like an iterative update that iPhone 14 users can skip.

The smartphones will hit shelves on September 22. Apple has already unveiled the detailed spec list and prices for users to finalize which iPhone they want before pre-orders begin later this week.

In this article, we will go over the pre-order info, including how you can reserve your Apple smartphone before launch and get your hands on one as soon as the tech giant releases the phone for the masses.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro prices for all regions

Pricing of the iPhone 15 varies from region to region. It is way cheaper in some countries like the USA and UAE due to fewer import restrictions, logistics challenges, and more forgiving tax laws. However, those in the UK and India end up paying much more for the same device.

Below is a complete list of prices of the new Apple phones in all major markets:

Price in the USA:

iPhone 15: $799

iPhone 15 Plus: $899

iPhone 15 Pro: $999

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1199

Price in the UK:

iPhone 15: £799

iPhone 15 Plus: £899

iPhone 15 Pro: £999

iPhone 15 Pro Max: £1199

Price in Australia:

iPhone 15: AU$1499

iPhone 15 Plus: AU$1649

iPhone 15 Pro: AU$1849

iPhone 15 Pro Max: AU$2199

Price in New Zealand:

iPhone 15: NZ$1649

iPhone 15 Plus: NZ$1849

iPhone 15 Pro: NZ$2099

iPhone 15 Pro Max: NZ$2499

Price in UAE:

iPhone 15: AED 3399

iPhone 15 Plus: AED 3799

iPhone 15 Pro: AED 4299

iPhone 15 Pro Max: AED 5099

Price in India:

iPhone 15: INR 79,990

iPhone 15 Plus: INR 89,990

iPhone 15 Pro: INR 134,990

iPhone 15 Pro Max: INR 159,990

Price in EU:

iPhone 15: €969

iPhone 15 Plus: €1119

iPhone 15 Pro: €1229

iPhone 15 Pro Max: €1479

Colorways, storage, and trade-in: Everything you need to know

The Apple Store pages for all the iPhones are now live. You can head over to the website and choose your pick for the devices by customizing the variant and details. However, pre-orders begin later this week on Friday.

Apple is offering the base model and the Plus variant in blue, green, yellow, pink, and black. The higher-end Pro and Pro Max are available in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. None of these colors cost extra money and you can choose one depending on your preferences.

Storage is another factor you need to consider while buying a new iPhone. The base model and the Plus variant are available in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants, while the Pro and Pro Max go from 256 GB to 512 GB and 1 TB. We believe 256 GB is a good baseline today. But choose as per your needs.

Apple is also offering users to trade in their older phones to help slash the prices of the new iPhone. The company gives credit for anything above an iPhone 7, Google Pixel 4 (other than the Pixel 7 series), Galaxy S9, and OnePlus 10T or 10 Pro. Other phones can be sent to Apple for recycling but users will have to pay full price for their new iPhone.