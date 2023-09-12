Apple Store down today (September 12): Server issues ahead of iPhone 15 reveal

The Apple Store seems to be facing a fair bit of problems today, September 12, ahead of the iPhone 15 launch, with many in the community complaining about not being able to log in or that the store is kicking them after logging in. This issue is likely happening because of the upcoming “Wonderlust” event tonight where the developers will be sharing official details along with a revealing of their next flagship smartphone.

The servers are expected to face a significant issue or even downtime in some cases due to the event and is likely going to last till the showcase ends.

The showcase will be starting at 10 AM PT and is expected to run for close to two hours. Hence the Apple Store issues might just last until that point and users may see fewer problems after 12 PM PT.

It's also possible that Apple stabilize their store servers before they are done with scheduled maintenance.

Things to look forward to in Apple’s “Wonderlust” iPhone 15 event

The “Wonderlust” was one of the most anticipated events this year, and iOS fans are eagerly waiting for official news as well as a revealing of the upcoming iPhone 15. As for what to expect from the event, recent rumors and leaks have sketched a rough idea of some of the things that fans will be able to look forward to in tonight’s event.

Here is a list of some of the reveals that are highly expected:

6.1-inch iPhone 15

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus

6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max

4.7-inch iPhone SE

6.1-inch iPhone 13.

Apart from this, it’s also likely that Apple will announce that they are going to discontinue the production of their iPhone 12 and 13 mini.

This bit of speculation comes from recent reports that point out that across all retail stores, there is a shortage of 13 mini phones, and buyers are given an average wait time of 2-3 weeks with some models even looking to take up to 6-8 weeks to arrive.

The claims are also backed by the fact that while the mini models were an entry-level device, the iPhone 13 mini just constituted 3% sales of iPhones during the first quarter of 2022 in the US.