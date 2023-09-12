iPhone 12 and 13 mini are expected to be discontinued after tonight’s iPhone 15 launch event

The Apple “Wonderlust” event 2023 will be revealing the iPhone 15 today, September 12, 2023, and it has been reported that upon its reveal the iPhone 12 mini, as well as the 13 mini, will be discontinued. The speculation was initially based on the reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who stated that the stocks for the mini models have been running low.

He quoted an estimate of 2-3 weeks for shipping for some of the models along with a 6-8 week wait time for others. Hence, it’s not at all that surprising why many in the community feel that Apple will be completely discontinuing its mini-series while at the same time halting production for all existing mini-models.

What cements these expectations even further is the fact that the iPhone 14 never got a mini model and it’s unlikely that the iPhone 15 is going to get one either.

The iPhone 13 mini was initially kept as a sort of lower-cost alternative for iOS devices which went for a price of $599.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 reveal event?

Expand Tweet

The iPhone 15 reveal event which Apple is calling “Wanderlust” is going to be airing later today, September 12, 2023, at 10 AM PT. It’s one of the most anticipated events for iOS fans this year, and the showcase is expected to reveal the following models:

6.1-inch iPhone 15

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus

6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max

4.7-inch iPhone SE

6.1-inch iPhone 13.

The iPhone 12 and the 13 mini phones were not only a cheap alternative but an entry-level device for those who wanted to make their way into the Apple ecosystem. While the iPhone SE becomes the next best choice now, recent rumors also suggest that Apple might be updating that line with a much larger 6.1-inch screen.

Expand Tweet

Another reason why Apple might be discontinuing the mini models is because of the sales volumes. The mini 13 constituted 3% of the overall sales of iPhone 13 during the first quarter of 2022 in the US.