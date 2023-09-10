10 most exciting upgrades coming to iPhone 15

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 15 models and Apple Watch. In less than 48 hours, the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil the newest iPhone series and the Apple Watch Series 9. As is customary, the rumor mill has churned extra vigorously for iPhone 15 series leaks and rumors, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Almost everything about the upcoming iPhone series is known now, from the expected price and storage configurations to camera sensors and design specifications. Like all new iPhones, Apple is sticking to the basics but introducing several exciting upgrades this year.

In this article, we will explore 10 exciting upgrades coming to the iPhone 15 series.

New processor, camera zoom, USB Type-C, and more exciting upgrades coming to the iPhone 15 devices

While we won't see a significant diversion from the usual build and design of Apple's smartphones, the new iPhone models will bring several exciting upgrades this year. Let's take a look at some of them.

10) USB Type-C port

One of the most significant changes this year would be the USB-C port replacing the long-reigning lightning port on iPhones. The company has already transitioned to USB-C ports on its MacBook and iPad lineup. And with the iPhones getting the same, the transition will be complete.

There have been rumors that while new iPhones might offer faster 35W wired charging, the data transfer speeds will be restricted to USB 2.0 standards.

9) Braided, color-matched cables

Apple offers a braided, color-matched MagSafe 3 cable with its newer MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. And if the most recent rumor is to be believed, the iPhone 15 models will also come with color-matched and braided cables in the packaging.

According to details revealed by tipsters Majin Bu and Kosutami, Apple will offer color-matched USB-C cable with new iPhones.

8) Bigger batteries

iPhone 15 models will come with bigger battery capacities (Image via MacRumors)

According to several leaks, Apple is bumping up the battery capacities of the new iPhones this year. The base model is said to come with a 3,877mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus with a 4,912mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Pro with a 4,325mAh unit, and the iPhone 15 Ultra with a 4,852mAh unit.

All four models are getting a 10% - 15% increment in battery capacity this year.

7) New colours

Rumors have it that Apple will launch iPhones in new colors this year. The base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to come in the same ones as every year. Even the 15 Pro and Ultra will share the same colors that are different from the base models.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus colors (rumored)

Black

Light green

Pink

Blue

Yellow

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra colors (rumored)

Black

Titan grey

Red/Blue

Silver

6) Titanium build

Apple is known for launching the Pro models with stainless steel and non-pro models with an aluminum alloy build. This year, the company is speculated to swap stainless steel on Pro variants in favor of the titanium chassis.

This is one of the reasons why 15 Pro models are expected to see a bump in pricing.

5) Dynamic Island

Apple introduced the pill-shaped notch and Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. Several leaks and rumors have confirmed that all upcoming iPhone models, including the 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will have the Dynamic Island feature.

However, the vanilla models will stick to the 60Hz Super Retina display, whereas the Pro variants will continue offering the 120Hz ProMotion panel.

4) iOS 17

The biggest change is in the software department, with the new iPhone series models coming with the latest iOS 17 out of the box, the biggest update from the brand so far. It brings notable features such as Contact Posters, NameDrop, StandBy, Journal, iMessage Check-in, Visual Lookup, improved privacy and security, accessibility features, and more.

Some of these features will forever change the way we use iPhones.

3) Apple A17 Bionic chipset

The new 15 Pro and 15 Ultra will be powered by the latest Apple A17 Bionic processor. It is a six-core processor rumored to feature two performance and four efficiency cores. A recent leak has suggested that it will come with a clock speed of up to 3.7Ghz, a considerable boost over the 3.42Ghz clock speed of the A16 Bionic, which will power the base 15 and 15 Plus.

Additionally, the processor is tipped to be backed by a six-core GPU and at least 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

2) Periscope-style telephoto lens

One of the biggest factors contributing to the price bump of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra is the rumored periscope-style telephoto lens. While Android devices have already been offering up to 10x optical zoom, the iPhone still needs to catch up. But all that is about to change this year.

If the rumors are accurate, we can expect the 15 Pro and 15 Ultra to offer up to 6x optical zoom, which is quite a jump from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 3x optical zoom.

1) New camera sensors

While Apple might not bump the camera's resolution on new iPhone models, considering it launched iPhone 14 Pro models with 48MP cameras, there are rumors that new models might come with improved sensors. According to these rumors, Apple might stick to 48MP sensors but switch to improve Sony's new lens with a wider focal length.

If this is true, the new iPhone devices will be able to capture more light, resulting in improved details and clarity even in low light conditions.

These are the most exciting upgrades coming to the upcoming iPhone models this year. While some of these are much-anticipated by Apple enthusiasts, some are iterative upgrades from older models. That said, we can expect the new iPhone series models to take the industry by storm when they launch.