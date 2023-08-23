iPhone 15 leaks appear to confirm inclusion of Type C USB port

The iPhone 15 models are reportedly set to undergo a significant change by ditching the Lightning port in favor of the more widespread USB-C connector. However, according to collector Kosutami, who specializes in Apple prototypes, the validation tests for the DVT samples reveal that color-coordinated braided USB-C cords will be included with the upcoming smartphones.

After a decade, the Lightning port is showing its age in terms of both power and data transfer speeds. However, it is likely that the EU's latest mandate, which requires all smartphones sold in member states to have USB-C ports before the end of 2024, played a role in the decision.

Potential USB-C port in iPhone 15 could be a landmark decision

Apple may be switching up the charging port on its iPhone 15 models to comply with new European laws. In order to adhere to these regulations, the company must decide between two choices: modify all iPhones sold globally or develop a specific model solely for Europe. This call was brought on by a new guideline that mandates all smartphones marketed in Europe have a USB-C port.

After studying reliable sources and noting that the key details aligned perfectly, Unknownz21, a trusted insider, said:

"This looks to be the real deal."

The reasons behind Apple's change are primarily due to international laws. Nevertheless, the convenience of having a single cable that can charge all Apple products is undeniable.

With the inclusion of USB-C, it becomes possible for both iOS and Android users to utilize the same charger, a landmark for the two operating systems.

iPhone 15 series might come with color-matched USB-C cables

First reported by Twitter user Majin Bu, the provision of color-matched, braided USB-C to USB-C cables for iPhone 15 series models was soon confirmed by Kosutami, a collector of Apple device prototypes.

The black models should be the way to go for anyone who wants an entirely black cable. Upon careful examination of an image provided by a tipster, it's clear that the cable has glossy white plastic connectors attached to black cables.

MacRumors heard from Kosutami that a selection of exciting colors would also be available for the new cables. The color options reportedly include white, purple, yellow, black, and a shade of orange with more of a coral tint.