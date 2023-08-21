Will iPhone 15 get banned in Europe for USB-C?

Die Zeit, a German news publisher, reports that the iPhone 15's most prominent new feature, including USB-C ports, can cause trouble. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has written a letter to Apple cautioning that restrictions on particular accessories could lead to a ban. Breton warned that the upcoming iPhone models might face an injunction from EU countries if they limit non-licensed accessories. Importantly, this is not the first time they've issued this warning.

Speculative news of the iPhone 15 series having a USB-C port and a potential ban from European markets for this has recently surfaced. This article will touch on both topics to provide clarity.

Apple limiting the charging capability of third-party accessories might get iPhone 15 banned in Europe

Replacing the well-known Lightning port with the more prevalent USB-C connector is one of the most prominent changes for the upcoming iPhone 15 models, as it has been rumored multiple times.

This change could be because the Lightning port is outdated, providing inadequate power and data speeds after ten years. However, this decision was probably influenced by the EU's recent ruling that mobile devices sold within their Union must feature USB-C ports by 2024's conclusion.

Among rumors, Apple may include Made For iPhone (MFi), its license protocol for compatible accessories, on a purported USB-C port. If valid, MFi's current benefits could be extended, such as utilizing lightning cables produced by certified manufacturers to access the fastest available power and data speeds. Such perks are not accessible outside of Apple's approval.

With the upcoming iPhone, there's a debate regarding MFi's inclusion. Some speculators suggest Apple might abandon MFi when it switches to USB-C. Nevertheless, if MFi is being revamped for the latest connector standards, the European Union will weigh in.

What Apple has in store is still solely conjecture. Additionally, given the U.K.'s departure from the EU, it appears that any ban on iPhone 15 sales within the EU would have no bearing on the nation. Nevertheless, removing massive quantities of stock from Europe could have subsequent repercussions for Apple.

On September 22, it's anticipated that the iPhone 15 models will be released after the Apple event on September 13. However, there's a possibility of production issues that may cause a delay. Either way, mark your calendar for the expected September 15 pre-order opportunity.