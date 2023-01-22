OnePlus 10T vs 10 Pro: Which is better in 2023?

OnePlus' 10T and 10 Pro ensured that 2023 started on a high note. Both models come with industry-leading specifications and have performed excellently since launch. Incidentally, the phones have variations, which results in differential pricing.

However, this difference does raise a big question: which one is worth getting in 2023? The easy answer will seem to be the OnePlus 10 Pro since it does have upgraded specifications in certain areas. Still, paying much more for slightly better stats is a long-debated topic among consumers.

That doesn't necessarily mean the OnePlus 10T is the go-to model since it comes short in certain areas. But each fulfills the particular needs of users. Let's look at the features users can get on both, which offer a better bang for their buck.

The OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro have similar stats but differ in key areas

The OnePlus brand has been one of the most successful in the Android market. The 10T and 10 Pro are running successfully in the market, considering what they offer and how much they cost. Essentially, these specifications help these two devices stand aside from their rivals:

Specifications OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10 Pro Display 6.7" AMOLED, HDR 10+ 6.7" AMOLED, LTPO, HDR 10+ Hardware Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Adreno GPU, 8/12 GB RAM Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Adreno 730, 8/12 GB RAM Camera 50+8+2, 4K recording 48+8+50, 8K recording Battery 4,800 mAh battery, wired fast charging 5,000 mAh battery, wireless and reverse charging

While comparing the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro, one has to look at the critical areas of difference. Incidentally, these smartphones have identical 6.7" screens, so both have the exact display sizes. However, the Pro version supports 1440 x 3216 resolution, which is a massive boost.

Given how video rendering has vastly improved, such advancement is a milestone in 2023. A few years ago, 4K video streaming was seen as a novelty, but it has become basic today. Support for higher resolutions will naturally have better results in terms of visual fidelity.

The OnePlus 10 Pro version also comes with a low-temperature polycrystalline (oxide) LTPO panel, which isn't the case with the 10T. The latter comes with a fluid display, but the difference is less noticeable.

Incidentally, the OnePlus 10T has higher clock speeds when it comes to the processor. Both models have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the higher clock speeds could create a slight advantage for the base version. The reason for this upper hand is still being determined. Then again, the 10 Pro comes with a better Adreno 730 GPU.

One area where the OnePlus 10 Pro is ahead is battery life. The capacity is greater and comes with both reverse and fast wireless charging. The OnePlus 10T has a slightly smaller battery capacity and misses out on the bonuses.

Both models have efficient camera setups, but the Pro version offers more features. One advantage it provides is the ability to record videos at 8K and dual LED flash. Moreover, the Hasselband setup comes with ultrawide and telephoto support, which can't be found on the OnePlus 10T.

Which one to get in 2023?

The answer lies in the buyer's budget, as both models are worth purchasing in 2023. With the OnePlus 11 coming up soon, the 10th generation could get some significant discounts later in the year. This sale applies to both variants, and buyers should look out for offers.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will tend to be a better option, despite a higher price. Even with the emergence of the OnePlus 11, this smartphone will be closer to what a flagship should perform. Hence, opting for it will be a more suitable choice.

However, those with tighter budgets should settle for the OnePlus 10T, and it does offer some excellent specifications. The lesser budget results in cost-cutting on certain features, but it will be more than enough to get the job done.

