Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra all leaks so far: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 5000 mAh battery, satellite support, and more

The Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked on Twitter, revealing all major specifications. Prior to this leak, the renders of the device were shared by the leaks on Twitter a few days back. The Ultra series of Samsung Galaxy is one of the most awaited phones years after year.

BhaskarBachi @bachi158 S23 ultra complete specs leaked S23 ultra complete specs leaked https://t.co/nsmU1oWILR

This is mainly for two reasons. The first being that Samsung retired the Note series and integrated it under one S series banner. Secondly, the Ultra line-up offers incredible utility and productivity amplified by the device's phablet-like form factor and the inclusion of an S-Pen.

The Ultra series is also reliable for power users as it offers incredible performance levels and is preferred by Samsung during any major updates to receive the updates first.

Going along these lines, it is thus no surprise that the hype around the S23 Ultra is unyielding and multiplying day after day until the eventual reveal in February. Here are the details the leaks have allegedly confirmed so far.

Inclusion of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with emergency Satellite connectivity for the S23 Ultra

Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Satellite in partnership with Iridium will be available for supported Android devices from 2nd half of 2023, similar to Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite.



Feature

- Two-way messaging

- SMS texting



Requirements

- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 didn't start smoothly, at least not as smooth as they would have probably liked. The SoC was riddled with throttling and thermal issues upon launch. The issue was so widespread that some flagships had to offer their cooling solutions to maintain decent temperatures.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 didn’t start smoothly, at least not as smooth as they would have probably liked. The SoC was riddled with throttling and thermal issues upon launch. The issue was so widespread that some flagships had to offer their cooling solutions to maintain decent temperatures.

Fast-forward to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm addressed the overheating concerns in this revisional update. Finally, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm SoC has taken a generational leap this time.

Interestingly, Qualcomm has partnered with Iridium to introduce satellite connectivity on the go, which promises access to emergency messages even without network connectivity.

The S23 Ultra is rumored to have a 5000 mAh battery, but will it be enough?

Ranjit @geekyranjit Some battery life stats of iQOO 11, Overall excellent good batt life thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.



The S22 Ultra was no endurance champion in battery tests, but it was good enough to last an average day of usage. Most tests showed that the S22 Ultra would average around 7-8 hours of SoT (screen on time). Hopefully, with the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 based on 4 nm architecture, the battery on the S23 Ultra should improve compared to last year.

The S22 Ultra was no endurance champion in battery tests, but it was good enough to last an average day of usage. Most tests showed that the S22 Ultra would average around 7-8 hours of SoT (screen on time). Hopefully, with the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 based on 4 nm architecture, the battery on the S23 Ultra should improve compared to last year.

Moreover, the One UI 5 update manages to streamline performance and improve the battery life of existing devices. It is thus fair to assume that the much anticipated One UI 5.1 should optimize the software even more, thus gaining further ground on battery endurance.

Some more leaked specs, release date, and more

Safwan AhmedMia @SuperSaf



The next #GalaxyUnpacked event officially confirmed for 1 February 2023!Who's excited for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series?

Finally, the leaks also point to a UFS 4.0 storage technology for that extra speed in day-to-day usability. The faster the storage is employed, the better it is for the app loading time and, thus, the faster the overall experience. One point of concern that the alleged leaks mention is that the RAM used is the older LPDDR5 and not the LPDDR5X, with an 8GB or 12GB option.

Based on the leaks, the phone will have a QHD resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung is due to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. They are expected to launch the S23 series and the S23 Ultra officially.

As for the availability and pricing, we expect the S23 Ultra to be available from late February or early March and could easily be priced around $1000 or more. It is now time for Galaxy enthusiasts to wait and watch.

