Assassin's Creed Mirage is just a week away from its official release. With the game's launch date looming close, it seems major leaks and spoilers about the story and characters have already started to surface. The leak comes courtesy of Reddit user CamurAtes, who got their hands on the PC version way ahead of the official release.

Fortunately, the leak only includes the opening cinematic of Assassin's Creed Mirage. However, it still contains major story revelations that fans might not want spoiled before they get their hands on the game. The leak also gives a good look at the earliest section of the playthrough, including the protagonist, Basim, and his companions.

The Reddit user also mentioned some key technical information regarding the PC version of the game, including its VRAM usage, average performance, and the DRM(s) the title comes packed with.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage leaks surface online just weeks ahead of its official release

The leaked footage starts with a narration from none other than William Miles himself. For the uninitiated, William Miles is a master assassin and leader of the modern-day "Brotherhood of Assassins." He's also the father of Desmond Miles, the lead protagonist of the modern-day sections of the titles till Assassins Creed 3.

William gives a brief background on the Hidden Ones' (proto-assassins) bureau and their targets, the Order of the Ancients, hiding within Baghdad. The opening also shows a younger Basim, who seems to get recurring nightmares about the "jinni," a character fans would recognize from the story trailer.

Players who have played through the mythical questline of Assassin's Creed Valhalla would know that the "jinni" is essentially a manifestation of Loki within him. The story of Assassin's Creed Mirage takes place a few decades prior to the previous mainline title in the series - Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The leak is only limited to the opening cinematic and a short conversation between Basim and his friend, Nehaal, who was previously revealed in the story and gameplay trailer. Apart from the story leak, the Reddit user also mentioned in his post that the game's PC version features Denuvo anti-tamper and anti-cheat software.

The user also detailed the game's performance metrics for all graphics settings, with the Ultra High preset consuming 6GB of VRAM, whereas the Medium preset consumes roughly 4 GB of video memory. The performance metrics do hint at a rather well-optimized PC port, which is good news for PC gamers.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to be released on October 5, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and iOS.