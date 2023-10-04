Assassin's Creed Mirage notoriety guide: different levels, how to reduce, and more

As you play through Assassin's Creed Mirage, your notoriety level will almost certainly begin to skyrocket. Depending on how you play the game, and how often you get caught doing illegal things, more and more people will take notice of Basim. However, that’s not a good thing; you want to be able to easily blend into a crowd, and not be constantly hunted down by mercenaries and bounty hunters.

The streets of Baghdad are dangerous, but thankfully, you can manipulate your notoriety level through a few deeds that range in difficulty. Assassin's Creed Mirage is all about stealth and sneaky gameplay, so the last thing the player wants is to have people suspicious of him while he undergoes dangerous missions.

What are the notoriety levels in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Some of Basim's actions are not strictly legal (Image via Ubisoft)

Committing crimes is a natural part of Assassin's Creed Mirage. After all, the act of murder is expressly illegal, and Basim does a fair amount of that throughout the game.

As you take part in illegal actions, such as theft, murder, and pick-pocketing, you’ll start building a notoriety meter. This isn’t something the player is going to want as they work through this game.

The higher your meter is, the more dangerous Baghdad is going to be for Assassin's Creed Mirage players. There are three levels of danger, with each having more things to worry about. Here’s what each level does in-game.

Level 1: Guards and Civilians are more alert to your activities. NPCs will also report you to the guards for being suspicious.

Guards and Civilians are more alert to your activities. NPCs will also report you to the guards for being suspicious. Level 2: Archers will appear frequently on rooftops to assist the guards. They will rain deflectable arrows, but this can quickly become too much to deal with.

Archers will appear frequently on rooftops to assist the guards. They will rain deflectable arrows, but this can quickly become too much to deal with. Level 3: Mercenaries/Bounty Hunters begin showing up to fight you. They can heal themselves, and are difficult opponents to best.

Thankfully, you can manage how badly the guards in Assassin's Creed Mirage in a few ways. Some are more difficult than others, but here’s what you need to know.

How to easily reduce notoriety levels in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Depending on how brave you feel, you have a few options in the game to lower your notoriety meter. First, you can take your Power Tokens to the Town Crier, and bribe him.

If you do this, your meter will be reduced to zero, and you can resume safe travels. This might be difficult though, depending on how far away they are from you.

You can also look for Wanted Posters that appear on your mini-map for easy viewing. When NPCs see these, they’ll call the guards to deal with you. However, you can tear these down and that will lower the meter, to make things safer as well.

There are a few ways to take these mercenaries out (Image via Ubisoft)

If you manage to get to Level three notoriety though, you’ll encounter a group of dangerous mercenaries. If you manage to defeat them before they get you, you’ll also see your meter be reduced to zero.

The downside is that these mercenaries are incredibly powerful, and will put your combat skills to the test. However, if you want all the trophies in the game, you need to stay at the maximum level for 10 minutes at least once.

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on October 5, 2023. If you want to know when the game will be available in your region, you can find that information here.