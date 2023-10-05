All Assassin's Creed Mirage Harbiyah District collectibles: Chests, Lost Books, Enigmas, Shards, and more

One of the most interesting things in Assassin's Creed Mirage is the collectibles. This guide covers the Harbiyah District of the recently launched Ubisoft title. Thankfully, while these can be frustrating to find, we’ll be giving you their locations on the map and where they’ll be located via a convenient table. While there are a decent amount of collectibles in each area, they aren’t incredibly challenging to find.

From Gear Chests, Enigmas, Lost Books, Dervis’ Artifacts, Mysterious Shards, and Tales of Baghdad, each region of this game features its own collectible list, which you can spot on your map.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s chest collectibles in the Harbiyah District

These are the locations of the chests in the Harbiyah region. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Zanj Uprising Outfit North coast of Khuld, on a ship in Upper Harbor (restricted area). 2. Zanj Uprising Outfit Upgrade Schematic 1 South of Viewpoint in Khuld, in Khurasan Gate Guardhouse. 3. Zanj Uprising Outfit Upgrade Schematic 2 Prince's Palace, heavily guarded area. 4. Zanj Uprising Sword Metal Factory in northern Shari. 5. Zanj Uprising Sword Upgrade Schematic 1 Soap Boilers district, southeast of the Great Mosque, across the river. 6. Zanj Uprising Sword Upgrade Schematic 2 Damascus Gate Prison in Persian Quadrangle.

The Harbiyah district of Assassin's Creed Mirage features six treasure chests, each with something important to Basim’s growth in the game. You’ll find the Zanj Outfit, as well as the Zanj Sword, and both upgrades in this region. Some areas you’ll be going to will be a part of the main quest, so when you go is up to you.

The Zanj Sword, however, has 60 base damage and 35 base defensive damage, but it can be upgraded. It also has a useful perk: Strike Back. This lets you deal an extra 50% damage after a perfect dodge, making it worth having in your collection.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Lost Books in the Harbiyah District

There are two books in this region. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Kalila wa Dimna Southwest of the Great Mosque, near the border of the Persian Quadrangle.You can sneak in through a window and lob a knife at the oil jar through the bars to get into the room for the book. 2. Al-Tabari: Tafsir of al-Tabari Underground, west of Nestorian Monastery in Zubaydiyah. Look for a secret opening south of the book icon on the minimap.This area's a bit of a maze, but the book is easily locatable.

Each region only has one book, and in this case, it’s Kalila wa-Dimna, which is a collection of fables. In this book, many of the fables were animal-based protagonists. The second is a scholarly commentary on the Qur'an by Persian scholar Muhammad ibn Jarir al-Tabari.

You’ll find this closer to the Persian Quadrangle in a locked building. Just slide in through the window, break the bar, and you can enter a room to grab this collectible in Assassin's Creed Mirage. The second is found underground, through a maze of bookshelves.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Enigmas in the Harbiyah District

If you like solving puzzles, these Enigmas await. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. "Left Behind" Near a body in a house northwest of Shari's Viewpoint. Easy to locate. 2. "Find What I Stole!" Head to Qutrabbul Gate in northwest Shari and look under a canopy. 3. "A Holy Hoard" Southeast border of Harbiyah in Khuld, west of Prince's Gate, inside a house.

A trio of Enigmas await in Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Harbiyah District. Interestingly enough, one of them just gives a letter as a riddle. “Find What I Stole” is a pretty unique Enigma to locate, and it’s also relatively easy to locate. The other two are map riddles, which are in this region.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Dervis’ Artifacts in the Harbiyah District

Get those pickpocketing fingers ready to steal. (Image via Ubisoft)

If you want to grab the Dervis’ Artifacts in the Harbiyah District, you need to be a master of pickpocketing. You can also turn on auto-success for this, as we outlined in our token guide. These are all fairly easy to unlock; just take your time and don’t fail the steal.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Mysterious Shards in the Harbiyah District

You will have to neutralize a few enemies to get this. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. First Shard Find the man in Khuld walking around with two guards. 2. Second Shard Man wandering Quadrangle of the Persians has one guard.

The Mysterious Shards are interesting in Assassin's Creed Mirage. They are found on NPCs that are typically accompanied by guards. In this case, you have one with two guards and the second with only one. Defeat the guards and the NPC, and make certain to pick up the shard on the ground.

All Assassin’s Creed Tales of Baghdad in the Harbiyah District

Finally, you have a quest to complete to wrap up this zone. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: "Holy Mission" Find the monk in the graveyard west of Nestorian Monastery and speak with him to begin this quest.

The Tales of Baghdad are quests that you need to complete. Speaking to the monk in the graveyard will give you “Holy Mission”. After examining a few graves via Eagle Vision, you’ll wind up fighting a few guards. It’s a relatively easy mission if you’re skilled in combat.

The final collectibles in this region are the Historic Sites. Those are unlocked in a different manner and will be covered in a separate future guide. As several of these involve combat, here's our guide on the Notoriety system.