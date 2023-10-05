Assassin's Creed Mirage Eagle vision guide: How to locate objectives, scout, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage takes Ubisoft's iconic open-world action-adventure series back to its roots. This includes a return to many familiar gameplay elements, including Eagle Vision. The iconic X-ray vision from past games allows you to track foes and discover secret items. Given that this is a stealth title, knowing what dangers await and when to make a move is key.

This guide should help you get familiar with the scouting fundamentals, including how to use the eagle Enkidu.

Use Eagle Vision in conjunction with Enkidu to stay a step ahead of foes in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Eagle Vision in Assassin's Creed Mirage functions the same way it did before. Pressing the left button on the D-Pad will activate this feature, applying a monochrome filter on the surroundings and highlighting points of interest within protagonist Basim's range. These primarily include enemies who are highlighted by a red aura and their vision cones.

Other non-hostile interactive NPCs will be highlighted in blue instead, while special targets will be yellow. However, there are more uses to Eagle Vision than just letting you know the locations of characters. You will also be able to spot items, such as chests (with consumables, upgrades, and treasure), as well as environmental objects like stacks of hay.

There is really not much more to it, as Eagle Vision is fairly simple to come to grips with through Assassin's Creed Mirage's campaign. However, there is an additional tool that you can use to supplement the Eagle Vision: the eagle called Enkidu. When exploring the open world, Basim can summon his trusty bird to help scout the area around him, just like in the other modern Assassin's Creed games.

This can be done by pressing the up button on the D-Pad. This switches to a third-person view of Enkidu as you control the bird's flight. You are then free to survey the area as you please. This way, it becomes easy to place custom markers, track enemies, and even objectives.

When trying to find an objective in an area, the survey reticle will turn yellow. Getting close to the objective will decrease the reticle's size until the point of interest is discovered and added to the map.

Furthermore, you can use Stationary Mode (by pressing L2/LT) to hover in place and freely turn the camera around for additional survey opportunities. While Enkidu is also summonable when outdoors, you need to watch out for Marksmen.

Marksmen are special enemies in Assassin's Creed Mirage that will be stationed across key locations. If they detect Enkidu trying to survey the area they are in, they will try to snipe the bird. This will make scouting fairly difficult. You must first eliminate these Marksmen to be able to continue surveying through the skies.

That is all you need to know about using Eagle Vision and Enkidu to scout and track objectives in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A rendition for the iPhone 15 Pro is also in the works.