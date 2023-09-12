Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and more AAA console games are coming to iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to redefine the world of gaming. As revealed in the Apple September 2023 event, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil Village are amongst some of the major AAA titles that will be available on the phone natively. This is the first time an iPhone is set to receive a port of such major titles in what is being considered a huge step in the world of gaming technology.

Many popular titles like Call of Duty and PUBG have been available on mobile for a while now. However, those games were developed separately only for smartphones. Based on information revealed, these AAA titles will be ported to the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro to receive a port of Assassin's Creed Mirage and other popular titles after launch

While games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village are already available in the market, Assassin's Creed Mirage is yet to go live. Based on the announcement made during the Apple September 2023 event, there's a high possibility that Mirage will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro the very day the game goes live.

Furthermore, the A17 chip supports hardware-based ray tracing, making it the most powerful mobile phone chip at this point.

How these titles perform on the device remains to be seen. Mobile games have always maintained a separate category of their own, considering that smartphones aren't powerful enough to support high-end graphics. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, will look to change that notion.

With these three games arriving on the iPhone, it sets the stage for other AAA titles to come to the device at a later date. As the world gradually sees a surge in console popularity, it looks like gaming on an iPhone will slowly become the next big thing in the world of technology in the near future.