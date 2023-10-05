All Assassin's Creed Mirage Karkh District collectibles: Chests, Lost Book, Enigma, Shards, and more

Southeast of Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Round City, you’ll find the Karkh District. This place is home to quite a few secrets and collectibles, all of which we’ll guide you to. Whether you want chests to upgrade the gear you found in this region, Lost Books, or perhaps a side quest in the form of Tales of Baghdad, we’ve got you covered.

Each region has the same types of collectibles to unlock in Assassin's Creed Mirage, though the number of items and the requirements to collect them vary. That’s part of the fun of this franchise, exploring every nook and cranny of cities like Baghdad. Here’s what you can locate in this area.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s chest collectibles in the Karkh District

Like previous areas, there are six chests to collect (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: Abbasid Knight Outfit Monastery of the Virgins in Tabik. Just move the bookshelf out of the way to find it. Abbasid Knight Outfit Upgrade Schematic 1 In the Tax Collector's Mansion, Rayasanah. Either steal the key from the guard or use the door on the western balcony. Abbasid Knight Outfit Upgrade Schematic 2 Rayasanah's Officer's Club (NE of the region). Inside the eastern entrance - beat up the guards and claim it. Abbasid Knight Dagger Tabik's Bazaar. From the northwestern terrace, go into the Bazaar via the door and walk the beam to get to another platform. You can find the chest with Eagle Vision.Throw a knife at the glowing red bar (due to Eagle Vision), and now you can walk in and claim it. Abbasid Knight Dagger Upgrade Schematic 1 Head to the Qasr Salih and go to the highest room at the top. The door is barred, so find the gated window and throw a knife through.You can also use an oil jar and break the breakable entry wall. Abbasid Knight Dagger Upgrade Schematic 2 Great Garrison, above the gate. Get to the top of the wall and platform above the gate itself. You can then dive into a haystack to reach a killable guard.Take the ladder to get back on the wall. You can go south to move a huge object, but break the vase first. Go inside and climb the wall on the left to avoid the guard.You can assassinate him from the air and easily secure the item.

As in other regions, you will find six chests here. The Abbasid Knight Outfit looks sharp in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and in this region, you’ll unlock it. In addition, you can also upgrade it twice, as is tradition in the game.

This gear set has Lick Your Wounds, which regenerates your Health by 1% every 2s you stay in stealth. This will go up to 50%, which is very useful.

The Abbasid Knight Dagger, which is unlocked in this area, also gives you a powerful perk: Resilient. This increases your base damage resistance by 30% when your Health drops below 50%.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Lost Books in the Karkh District

Only one Lost Book in this region (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: The Banu Musa: Book of Ingenious Devices Northern Sharqiyah, inside a building west of the Harbor Camp. Climb a platform on the east side and throw a knife at the bar to gain access.

Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Karkh District only features one Lost Book, The Banu Musa: Book of Ingenious Devices. As stated in the table above, you find it in Sharqiyah, west of the Harbor Camp.

It’s easy enough to climb up to this building and throw a knife to break the bar that is preventing you from going inside. You’ll find the book itself on a table within this building.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Enigmas in the Karkh District

Only one Enigma in the Karkh area (Image via Ubisoft)

Another particularly easy grab, this region only features one Enigma to find in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Called "Solve This Problem Quickly For Me,” we return to the Officer’s Club in the Fief of Raysanah. This is another very easy item to add to your collection for the game’s trophies.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Dervis’ Artifacts in the Karkh District

It's time to do some pickpocketing (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: Ivory Chess Piece Pickpocket a man west of House of Poulters, Tabik. Also east of the Monastery of the Virgins Viewpoint. The Decorated Shell Pickpocket a woman near the northeast Bazaar entrance, standing near a stall. Lots of guards, so don't mess up. The Glass Weight Pickpocket a man beating out some rugs between Cookmen's Quarter and Al-Mi-dhana Al-Ateeqa. The Jade Comb Pickpocket a man in a group southeast of the Harbor Camp, Sharqiyah. Look for the group near a particularly large tree.

Acquiring the Dervis’ Artifacts is one of the more fun collectible activities. You need to be a successful pickpocket and avoid building your notoriety meter. If you kill one of these people, you can’t claim the item, so make sure you save before attempting any pickpocketing.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Mysterious Shards in the Karkh District

This region also has a pair of Mysterious Shards to claim (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: First Shard NPC walking unguarded in east Tabik. They can easily be pickpocketed. Second Shard NPC in West Tabik does have a guard with him. You can stealth kill the guard and steal the shard.

Mysterious Shards in this game are hidden on particular NPCs in each district. Often, they come with guards that make things a little tricky, but only one does in this case.

Make certain, if you kill them, that you pick up the Shard. However, these do not appear until a certain point in the game, so be aware of that as well as you explore this area.

All Assassin’s Creed Tales of Baghdad in the Karkh District

Show the kid how the Leap of Faith is done (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: Leap of the Faithful Talk to the child near the Al-Mi'dhana Al-'Ateeqa Viewpoint

When you approach the child to start "Leap of the Faithful," you'll need to talk him down. He wants to do the Leap of Faith but doesn't really know how. Instead, you'll show him how it's done and then encourage the child to take the leap. It's a really interesting side quest, as far as this game goes.

This concludes the Karkh region, other than its Historical Sites, which will be covered in another list. If you want to learn about other regions, we also have guides up for those, such as Abbasiyah.