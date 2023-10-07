All Assassin's Creed Mirage Round City district historical sites locations

Players have several locations to visit in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Some are important for advancing the plot, while others are for those who like to collect items and level up. Among the collectibles, there are certain rewards, such as talismans, that are purely cosmetic. In addition, there is a group of 66 historical sites scattered throughout the map.

If you want to know which of them are in Round City, we have prepared a guide that will be very helpful. Here are their names and where to find them.

Where are the historical sites in Assassin's Creed Mirage Round City?

The Round City of Baghdad was built by the Abbasid Caliph al-Mansur. It served as the center of operations for the Abbasids and was also known for a time as the City of Peace.

You can visit it as part of Assassin's Creed Mirage and find several historical sites in it. Below is a list of each of them and where you can find them.

Judges and Judicial System

Go to the Mazalim Courts and find the orb inside the building.

Education System

Once in the Mazalim Courts, go east, and you will find the brilliant orb on a rooftop.

Shurta (Police)

Near the Shurta Headquarters, head to the west to find this historical site on the streets.

Animals at Court

After getting the Shurta historical site, you can find this one on a crane on one of the nearby rooftops.

Caliph’s Mother

First, you have to go to the Harem. Before entering there, round the corner to the northeastern side to find the historical site.

Eunuchs

Keep walking to the southside entrance of the Harem, and the site will be visible.

Harem

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, the historical sites are collectible places (Image via Ubisoft)

Once inside the Harem proper, climb to the western rooftops. Then, the orb will be near you.

Gardens and Power

After you get the Harem historical site, go west to find a wooden crane. This is perfect for jumping over the walls and finding your reward.

Powers of a Caliph

If you go to the rooftops, you will easily find this one.

Al-Jahiz

This is one of the more complicated historical locations to get in Assasin's Creed Mirage. Go to Al-Jahiz's house and blow up the roof. From there, look for some movable shelves and move them all the way to the right to make a path. Then, pick up the nearby flammable vase and climb up the shelves to the balcony. Throw the vase onto the destructible part of the roof, and inside the building, you'll find the Historical Site.

Qiyan (Singing Girls)

This is another Assassin's Creed Mirage historical site inside a building. On the east side, find a window, aim a throwing knife, and throw it to destroy the lock on the window. Use the opened window to get to this historical site.

Marriage and Divorce

After the Qiyan is yours, go to the streets and follow the glow.

Singing and Poetry

You’ll see some people sitting on benches on the streets. Near them, you’ll get the historical site.

Barid (Postal System)

Found just outside the Postal Bureau.

This has been the list with all the locations of the historical sites corresponding to Round City in Assassin's Creed Mirage. You may also be interested in this article about the historical sites located in the Wilderness.