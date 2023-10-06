All Assassin's Creed Mirage Tales of Baghdad locations

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the 13th mainline entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise of video games. Developed and published by Ubisoft, this title takes players back to 9th-century Baghdad as they step into the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq - a street thief turned master Assassin.

Much like prior entries in the long-running series, players can also tackle a variety of side quests, one of which is the "Tales of Baghdad."

A brief description of each Tale is provided below, along with instructions on how to unlock them.

Note: Minor spoilers for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will follow.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tales of Baghdad in Harbiyah

The location of the Tale (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

The "Holy Mission" Tale can be found within the Harbiyah region. Refer to the screenshot above for an approximate location.

Once you are within the region, press the scan button (left D-Pad) to search for a black-robed man near the gravestones. Players can easily spot this individual when he glows yellow with the Eagle Vision.

Talk to the man and make your way to find a singular gravestone with red roses surrounding it next to a river. Defeat the enemies that spawn to finish the Tale.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tales of Baghdad in Abbasiyah

The location of the Tale in-game (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

The first Tale, "Blade In The Crowd, Tool In The Shed," can be found in the location marked in the screenshot above. When you reach this point, speak with the Assassin and follow him into the market.

Defeat all enemies and speak with the mysterious Assassin once again to finish the Tale.

The location of the Tale (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

The second Tale in Abbasiyah requires a bit more effort to complete. "A Life’s Work" can be accessed after you land in the haystack from the Observatory. Refer to the screenshot above for an approximate location of the same.

Head left and speak to the man until he collapses. Find the three pages around the Observatory as requested by him (using your Eagle Vision to scan for orange objects):

The first page is found at the small building to your west. Once it flies off, chase it down to the northeast section of the Observatory.

The second page is found on the top floor of the Observatory, which is locked by default. To unlock it, players must move the shelf at the northern section of the Observatory and climb up to throw knives at the door lock. Once unlocked, enter the door through the entrance up front and collect the scroll.

The third and final page is directly atop the Observatory, below the viewpoint. The viewpoint is accessible by climbing up a shelf on the south.

After you have collected all the pages, head back and speak to the man to complete the Tale.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tales of Baghdad in Karkh

The location of the Tale (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Head to the location marked in the screenshot above, in Karkh. This Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tale (Leap of the Faithful) requires players to climb up the viewpoint and speak to the child, who will attempt a leap of faith. Once the child jumps into the hay, speak with him to finish the quest/Tale.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tales of Baghdad in Round City

There are no Tales of Baghdad to find in the Round City of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tales of Baghdad in Wilderness

The location of the Tale (Image via YouTube/PS5Trophies)

The "Curse Of The Si'la'" Tale can be located in the Wilderness, as seen in the screenshot above. From here, speak to the man at the Abandoned Village, who will now task you with investigating a series of clues:

The first clue is found on a corpse down the stairs.

Find a small coin left on your way down from the stairs.

A Chinese Box can be found on the opposite side of where you found the coin.

Head into the house and loot the vase to find the fourth clue.

Head down the stairs and search for footprints on the sand.

Next, head toward the cheetah. Defeat the beast and find the clue in its resting place.

The seventh and final clue can be seen near the pile of wood bundled up behind the cheetah.

Speak with the man and recount your events to finish the Tale.

The location of the last Tale (Image via YouTube/PS5Trophies)

The sixth and final Tale, "Treasure Hunt," can also be found in the Wilderness. Refer to the in-game screenshot to deduce an approximate location of the same.

Head north of the Ukbara village and speak to the woman standing by the entrance. Next, swim underwater into the house to destroy the blue base. Grab the copper ore and speak with the woman once more to finish the Tale.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.