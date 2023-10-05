Assassin's Creed Mirage weapons guide: How to upgrade, resources, types, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available for players. Ubisoft's new game continues the saga but travels back in time to the events that preceded Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The story takes place in Baghdad, where a man named Basim goes from being a street thief to a member of the Hidden Ones organization. While fulfilling the duties of his new brotherhood, the protagonist will have to use his physical strength and skill with weapons to survive.

With this premise, the game emphasizes the use of weapons and has an improvement system for them. In this article, we'll discuss all you need to know about AC Mirage weapons.

Assassin's Creed Mirage weapons guide

What kind of weapons are available in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

At the moment, we don't have an official list of weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage, as the game has just been released. However, some fans have been closely watching the presentations, trailers, and gameplays to come up with some clues.

According to the available information, the game adds some artifacts designed to distract your enemies. Among them are smoke bombs, which will help Basim escape from his enemies by limiting their vision for a few seconds.

There are also swords and daggers as the most common weapons in the game. Among the swords known so far, we find:

Initiate of Alamut Sword

Hidden One Sword

Zanji Uprising Sword

Rostam Sword

Sand Sword

Within the daggers, the known list is very similar:

Initiate of Alamut Dagger

Hidden One Dagger

Zanji Uprising Dagger

Rostam Dagger

Abbasid Knight Dagger

Dagger of Time

Bows, arrows, and small spears have also been discovered in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

How to upgrade your weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

This is the Hidden Ones Sword (Image via Ubisoft)

Every weapon you acquire in Assassin's Creed: Mirage can be upgraded twice. To upgrade your favorite weapon, simply take Basim to the nearest blacksmith. You will find them in every town center. Their shops are marked with a crossed swords icon on the map or in the HUD.

Note that the blacksmith can only improve your weapon if you have the necessary resources. These include leather, steel bars, and upgrade schematics.

The schematics are not very common, but you can find them in some guarded chests by helping the people of Baghdad or by upgrading them with the Hidden Ones. The rest of the resources can be bought in the shops available throughout the game.

The use of the different weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage allows Basim to move closer to his goals. However, no matter how good his swords or daggers are, you will need a solid game strategy to advance in the plot and achieve the objectives proposed by the game.

One of the tricks that you can use in addition to employing different weapons is to learn how to use combat skills correctly.