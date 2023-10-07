All Assassin's Creed Mirage Harbiyah district historical sites locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the thirteenth installment in Ubisoft's long-running stealth game series. In recent years, the game has shifted into becoming more of an RPG, but this latest installment does away with the RPG elements that were present in the last three games in what is considered to be a return to its roots.

In this latest installment, you are put in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, and you will take control of him as he explores 9th-century Baghdad. Similar to older Assassin's Creed games, there are plenty of historical sites to discover.

The map of Assassin's Creed Mirage is much smaller than that of previous games, but it is still quite large. It is divided into several regions, and each region has unique historical sites.

Every historical site in the Harbiyah region in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Finding a historical site in Assassin's Creed Mirage is fun because it provides you with some interesting trivia that reveals information about the history of Baghdad.

Those who want to enrich their knowledge of history can do so by finding all thirteen sites in the Harbiyah region. They are fairly easy to find, but if you want to make it easier, check out this guide to locate each one.

Alcohol Production and Consumption: This historical site in Assassin's Creed Mirage is in the Zubaydiyah district. It can be found by simply walking through the road.

Maritime Trading: Another easy historical site. It is also in the Zubaydiyah district and can easily be found by climbing the rooftops on the northern side of the Khuld district.

Emporium of the World: The Emporium of the World historical site is in the Shari district of the Harbiyah region of Assassin's Creed Mirage. This can be found close to the Qutrabbul Gate and will be one of the places that Bassim passes through when first entering this area.

Metal Factory: This is also located in the Shari district and, to no one's surprise, is located in the metal factory area of the map.

Expansion of Islam through Trade: Just like the Maritime Trading historical site, this can be found in the Khuld District. Simply head north from the viewpoint to find it.

The Banu Musa Brothers: This historical site in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in the Shari District. Go into the Harbiyah Bureau and climb to the upper floor to find it.

Greeks Bearing Gifts: To learn about the Greeks bringing gifts to Baghdad in the 9th century, head to the area between the Khurasan Gate and the Prince's Palace.

Pillars of Islam: To get this particular historical site in Assassin's Creed Mirage, head to the Quadrangle of the Persians district and look for the Great Mosque.

A Difficult Succession: Head to the Prince's Palace in the Khuld district to find this particular historical site.

Prisons: Right in front of the prison area by the Damascus Gate in the Quadrangle of the Persians district, you can find this historical site.

Abbasid Revolution: This is another historical site that can be found in the Quadrangle of the Persians. To find it, simply walk up to the Damascus Gate, and you're sure to stumble upon it.

Kalila and Dimna: This is one of the situations wherein a historical site is a little difficult to find. It is also in the Quadrangle of the Persians, but it is inside a locked building towards the south of the Mosque. To access it, use Basim's throwing knife to cause an explosion, which will unlock the door.

Aside from getting this historical site, there is also a Lost Book in here, so do grab it as well.

Hajj (Pilgrimage to Mecca): Once again, this is in the Quadrangle of the Persians. Climb on top of the building, specifically right above the main door, to find it.

This is every single historical site in the Harbiyah region in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Aside from these sites that provide some trivia, there are plenty of other collectibles here.