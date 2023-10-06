All Assassin's Creed Mirage Lost Book locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage has captivated players with its rich and immersive world, inspired by ancient Mesopotamia. As you navigate this intriguing landscape, you may have encountered a quest involving Al-Jahiz, who seeks Lost Books to enrich his library. Unraveling the mysteries of these tomes not only rewards you with valuable Scholar Favor tokens, but also grants you precious skill points.

However, finding all of these Lost Books requires careful exploration and puzzle-solving. In this guide, we'll walk you through the locations of all seven Lost Books in Assassin's Creed Mirage, categorized by the regions they are found in.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books in Harbiyah

Lost Book 1: Great Mosque

Assassin's Creed Lost Book near the Great Mosque (Image via Ubisoft)

Begin in Assassin's Creed Mirage's Harbiyah district from the Great Mosque viewpoint, and venture southwest around the main building into the adjacent neighborhood. You'll find a building with an orange tarp-covered rooftop. Descend from the orange tarp on the southern side. An open window will greet you, granting access to the building's interior.

Proceed down the stairs, and you'll have a view of the next room right before the door. Utilize a throwing knife to explode the red jar, thus disengaging the lock on the front door. Once outside, jump to the ground and enter through the now-unlocked door to claim the "Kalila wa-Dimna" Lost Book.

Lost Book 2: Nestorian Monastery

Assassin's Creed Lost book location near Nestorian Monastery (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Head to the Nestorian Monastery viewpoint, and descend towards the secret passage in the southwest. Inside the basement, take a left at the foot of the stairs and continue down the corridor. There are four passages on the right, so opt for the second. Pull the shelf towards you and proceed to the next corridor, where you should pull the shelf out.

Return to the second corridor and pull the shelf as far as possible. Now, you have a clear path in the first corridor to access a hole in the wall. Slide through, traverse the tarp-covered doorway, and acquire the "Al-Tabari: Tafsir of al-Tabari" Lost Book.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books in Abbasiyah

Lost Book 1: Observatory

Assassin's Creed Lost book location in Abbasiyah (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Begin at the Observatory viewpoint in Assassin's Creed Mirage's Abbasiyah district. Head northwest along the river until you reach the last building before the city walls on your side of the river. Although the front doorway is boarded up, a melee attack will grant you access.

Inside, turn the corner and pull the bookcase on your right towards you and then to your right. This action will clear your path to proceed upstairs and claim the "Al-Kwarizmi Al-Jabr" Lost Book. To exit, remove the bar from the nearby window.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books in Karkh

Lost Book 1: Harbor Camp

Assassin's Creed Lost book location at Harbor Camp (Image via Ubisoft)

From the Al-Mi'dhana Al-'Ateeqa viewpoint, head northeast to the harbor camp gate. Instead of attempting to pass the guards to the right, head left. The book can be found in the building to the left. On the front of the building, you'll notice two wooden platforms. Climb to the top of the first platform, and you'll be able to see through the wooden beams blocking the window.

Throw a dagger at the bar obstructing the window on the other side, then climb around it and enter. There, you'll discover "The Banu Musa: Book of Ingenious Devices" Lost Book on the table near the window you used to access the building.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books in Round City

Lost Book 1: Palace of the Green Dome

Assassin's Creed Lost book location at Palace of the Green Dome (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sixth Lost Book is located in the northeast quarter of the Palace of the Green Dome in the Round City region. To access the palace building, you'll need to wait until later in the game, specifically after the mission "The Serpent's Nest."

The entrance to the palace can be found on the southeastern wall. You'll spot an open door on the balcony. Inside the room adorned with potted plants and vibrant decorations, you'll discover the "Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as" Lost Book on the desk.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books in the Wilderness

Lost Book 1: Tuesday Market

Assassin's Creed Lost book location at Tuesday Market (Image via Ubisoft)

Commence from the Monastery of the Virgins viewpoint in Karkh. Head southeast outside the city walls through the Pomegranate Gate, then proceed east to enter the Tuesday Market. Be cautious as this area is heavily guarded. Climb the left wall as you approach it, just past the hay-filled cart.

Go past the underpass and climb towards the open window. You may need to confront a guard inside, which could alert others. After dispatching the local militia, retrieve the "Suleiman al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India" Lost Book from the table.

Lost Book 2: Kitab Al-Zahif

Assassin's Creed Lost book location at Wilderness (Image via Ubisoft)

This secret Lost Book is tucked away in the southeastern corner of the map in a swamp-like area. In the middle of the Seleucia-on-the-Tigris historical site, you'll notice a collapsible floor and red, flaming pots.

Grab one of these explosive pots, jump across the ruins until you reach the other side, and hurl it at the rubble to unveil a hidden grave below. Within this grave, you'll unearth the final book, the "Monstrous Talisman."

Key takeaway

Not only do these Lost Books serve as valuable collectibles, they also reward you with skill points that can enhance your abilities. Exploring the rich world of Assassin's Creed Mirage and uncovering these hidden treasures adds depth to the gameplay, and also immerses you in the captivating lore of this ancient civilization.