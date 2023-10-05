Assassins Creed Mirage is the newest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise. Players step into the shoes of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq as they explore 9th-century Baghdad, facing off against the Templar Order. This series brings in a lot from its predecessors, including the use of weapons that complement the hidden dagger - such as the throwing knife.

Readers can find a breakdown of the throwing knife, its perks, and upgrades in this article.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will follow.

How to upgrade the throwing knife in Assassins Creed Mirage?

The throwing knife is automatically unlocked in Mirage once players gain access to Tools. The knife can be used as a short-range weapon and is quite customizable.

Basim must speak to Abu Jafar Muhammad and pick the throwing knife when choosing a Tool. From here, you may head on to the Banu Musa brother and hand over the requisite materials to upgrade the knife.

Best Assassins Creed Mirage throwing knife perks

Expand Tweet

Tier 1 throwing knife perks

Tier 1 perks are the initial upgrades players will have access to in-game. A total of 3 perks are available in the first tier.

Perk Name Effect Extra Capacity Increases ammunition capacity for the knife by 2 Extended range Increases the range of the weapon by 9 meters Sharp Blade Increases the throwing knife’s damage by 50%

The Sharp Blade perk is recommended for the first tier owing to the increased damage output.

Tier 2 throwing knife perks

Tier 2 perks include intermediate upgrades that offer a variety of effects.

Perk Name Effect Poison Tip Afflicts poison status to an enemy Heavy Blade Stuns enemies briefly when hit Light Blade Unlocks a charged attack that amplifies the knife’s damage and effective range

The Heavy Blade perk is recommended for the second tier on account of its stun capabilities.

Tier 3 throwing knife perks

Tier 3 perks are the most expensive and most brutal, offering a set of devastating effects on enemies.

Perk Name Effect Corrode Body Immediately dissolves the downed enemy, removing corpses from the region Armor Piercing Armored enemies now take standard damage

The Armor Piercing perk is highly recommended to make your life easier when dealing with tougher foes.

Assassins Creed Mirage throwing knife upgrade costs

The upgrade costs for each tier of the throwing knife are listed as follows:

Tier 1 upgrade cost

Components : 20

: 20 Steel : 35

: 35 Leather: 15

Tier 2 upgrade cost

Components : 90

: 90 Steel : 55

: 55 Leather: 25

Tier 3 upgrade cost

Components : 150

: 150 Steel : 100

: 100 Leather: 40

Keep in mind that the recommendations above reflect the author’s opinions. Players are recommended to mix and match these perks to their liking and try out their own builds as well.

Assassins Creed Mirage is an action-adventure title set in the Assassins Creed series of video games. This thirteenth mainline entry is a sequel to 2020’s Valhalla and features a return to roots for the franchise. As such, developer Ubisoft has built a world that pays homage to the very first game in the series and greatly emphasizes stealth this time around.

The game was released worldwide on October 5, 2023, for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. An iOS port for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently in development, scheduled to release sometime later this year.