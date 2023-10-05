5 skills that you should unlock early in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed is back with yet another entry, and considering it's an RPG, there are a plethora of skills to unlock. Ubisoft has divided the skill tree into three distinct categories, namely: Phantom, Trickster, and Predator. This resembles Origins, where the skills were divided into Hunter, Warrior, and Seer. Each skill category has its own distinct features.

The Phantom helps you focus on combat and movement more; the Trickster category, on the other hand, is more of a resource- and loot-based category as it allows you to maximize your looting skills. Lastly, the Predator category focuses on Enkidu's abilities, which offer a way to strategize and plan combat or locate valuable loot.

In this guide, we'll take a look at some of the essential skills you need as you begin your playthrough of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 essential skills to unlock early in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Auto Collect

Auto Collect skill in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Cost: 1 skill point

This has to be one of the most essential skills, as it saves you a lot of time. Basim, the assassin you play as, will automatically loot enemies after a stealth kill or assassination. Since most of the game will involve you performing eliminations in secret, looting enemies on the go will be helpful.

2) Chain Assassination

Chain assassination skill in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Cost: 3 skill points

Being cool has always been a staple in Assassin's Creed, and this skill adds to that suave. It allows you to perform a bonus assassination after assassinating an enemy. However, this is only applicable to nearby foes, while those distant can be killed with throwing knives if Basim has them available.

3) Breakfall

Breakfall skill in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Cost: 2 skill points

Parkour is a fun way of maneuvering around the world, and Assassin's Creed has seen it evolve since the first game. However, jumping from rooftop to rooftop doesn't make you immune to fall damage. While a leap of faith might land you in a haystack, you need a skill to save you from the fall damage if you happen to fall from a height

The Breakfall skill comes in clutch here. It will remove only some fall damage, so don't think that you can jump from tall buildings without any consequences.

4) Pathfinder

Pathfinder skill in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Cost: 1 skill point

Enkidu's view is similar to that of the Eagle Vision in other Assassin's Creed games. This skill strengthens your vision by highlighting nearby chests and making secret entrances easier to find. It is extremely important as it helps you gain valuable loot from chests, which will also help you level up.

5) Elixir Pocket

Elixir Pocket skill in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Cost: 2 skill points

Assassin's Creed is a game where you need healing items to survive during combat. In Mirage, elixirs can be used to heal Basim. However, he can carry only two elixirs at once, which isn't much. This is where the Elixir Pocket skill comes in handy, allowing you to carry an extra elixir.

Key takeaway

Compared to its predecessors, Assassin's Creed Mirage has changed many things, such as toning down the RPG elements to a large degree. The skill tree is simple and clean, doesn't overwhelm the player with information, and provides good skills. As you progress in the game, you will be rewarded with skill points depending on the kind of quest you're engaged in. However, which skill you want to invest in is up to you.

If you feel like you allocating skill points to a wrong tree, the game even offers you a "Reset all skills" option. This, as the name suggests, allows you to reset skill points and allocate them somewhere else.