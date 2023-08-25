5 games you should try out while waiting for Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage is one of the most anticipated games this year. Recently, the title from Ubisoft entered the Gold phase and showed a new trailer at Gamescom 2023. While many players are waiting for its launch on October 5, some fans are on the lookout for similar gaming experiences. Here, we have gathered those that prepare you the better for the new challenge.

We took into account mechanics, the quality of the titles, and similarities to the Assassin's Creed saga.

Note: This articel is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Prince of Persia, Dishonored, and 3 other titles you should try out while waiting for Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assasin's Creed's blend of stealth, exploration, and skill-building has set the bar high. The franchise captivates with vivid worlds, compelling characters, and unforgettable stories. In addition, the saga stands out with elements like the retelling of historical events and iconic soundtracks.

Let's explore five games that offer similar experiences and can get you ready for the arrival of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

1) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

For those eagerly awaiting Assassin's Creed Mirage, our first recommendation is to revisit the most recent game in the series, Valhalla. The plot is centered on the Viking Eivor, who is enrolled in a quest to find new lands for their people to settle.

Amidst the historical backdrop, various groups like the Saxons and the Normans come into play, each presenting different characteristics and challenges for the player. The game retains the core mechanics of the saga: infiltration, stealth, melee combat, and exploration.

In contrast to titles such as Origins or Odyssey, Valhalla takes a different approach by minimizing side quests. Eivor's focus remains sharply defined, with tasks geared towards advancing the main plot for a more immersive experience.

Because of its gaming experience, this could be one of the best Assassin's Creed since Black Flag.

2) Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West is a good alternative for playing while Assassin's Creed Mirage is launched (Image via Guerrilla Games)

The first game of the Horizon series set high expectations, but Forbidden West exceeded them.

In this sequel, there is a new threat. A plague appears and Aloy, the main character, must go west and find answers. This storyline allows her to meet the warring tribes living there and get help in restoring the balance of the planet.

In terms of mechanics, we count on hunting, exploring, and creating weapons. An interesting element is that the amount of ammo is less than in the first part. Thus, every decision should be made taking this shortage into account.

Horizon: Forbidden West proposes a kind of fight against machines that becomes a hallmark of the saga. Like Assassin's Creed, this game has a good story, great graphics, and thrilling missions.

3) Uncharted saga

Nathan Drake became the favorite character of many generations of gamers. That's why we recommend revisiting the Uncharted series while waiting for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

In this saga, the player must explore the ruins of mysterious civilizations, defeat enemies of varying degrees of difficulty, and solve puzzles. The use of many real elements from history improves the gaming experience. The portrayal of Crusaders' castles, symbols, and sites in Uncharted 3 serves as an incentive to investigate the historical backdrop.

Among the Assassin's Creed-style mechanics in Uncharted, we find stealth and infiltration, exploration, and the use of different weapons. Also, melee combat can be used.

4) Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Prince of Persia (PoP) has many points in common with Assassin's Creed. Among them we find some exploration mechanics and the use of parkour elements.

The similarities have a justification. The PoP saga (born in 1989) planted in Ubisoft the idea of creating the Assassin's Creed franchise. So, playing one and the other feels like meeting different members of a family.

While waiting for Assassin's Creed Mirage, we recommend playing Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. This game offered classic mechanics like exploration, fighting, and climbing, and added new features to the saga as well. For example, the possibility of time rewind since the start and the use of "elemental powers" for controlling ice, fire, wind, and earth.

The biggest limitation of Prince of Persia is that the game is very old. Currently, being able to play it requires the use of console retro-compatibility functions or a PC. Anyway, a remaster is expected from Ubisoft Montreal and soon Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will continue the series.

5) Dishonored

The Dishonored saga is one of the best of its kind. If you want to have a good time while waiting for Assassin's Creed Mirage, this option will not disappoint.

The story and world-building behind Dishonored got very good reviews from critics. In particular, it is praised for the use of the steampunk style and the character's development throughout the story.

The game also incorporates a skill tree, experience points, and the use of an extensive map for exploration. A decade after its release and with a sequel as good as the first part, Dishonored still stands strong.

The world is waiting for Assassin's Creed Mirage. In the meantime, it's time to turn on the console and choose a good game to get ready for that moment.