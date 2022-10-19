Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review - A solid port of two classic games

Earlier this year, I reviewed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5. Like the PlayStation 5 version, this collection brings both Uncharted four and Uncharted: Lost Legacy together, alongside several quality-of-life changes to make the title more accessible.

But how does this version of the game hold up? While playing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, I encountered a few issues, but other than a few minor woes, the game played great and looked aesthetically pleasing on PC.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s gameplay felt definite on PC

Like the PlayStation 5 version, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings together everything from both games except the multiplayer content. The Uncharted franchise is about exploring exotic locales, shooting fellow criminals, and getting away with the loot before it’s too late.

It’s a classic franchise and one that should have come to PC years ago. I stand by my previous statement that Uncharted: Lost Legacy has a stronger story, but both games feel and look great.

During this review, though, I spent more time with Uncharted 4. I had a tough time stopping once I started playing. Now that I have experience playing the game, I have a much easier time sneaking and choking out foes.

My least favorite stage, Italy, was suddenly far easier. I primarily played with a controller, but I also liked the keyboard and mouse controls. I also, for some reason, had less of an issue with the heights and climbing around in dangerous places. It still made me tense, but I wasn’t going in quite as blind.

Although Haptic Feedback was advertised, I don’t recall experiencing it with my DualSense controller. This is something I will come back to with some gameplay at launch and see if this has changed appreciably. It is something advertised for the game.

However, everything wasn’t perfect when playing through the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. While the gameplay was exactly as I remember, a few things held it back.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection had a few freezes throughout the game

During my review of the PS5 version, I had a few moments where the controls glitched out and sent me hurtling to my doom. It happened here too, but it was rare, thankfully. Again, the checkpoints are nice and close together, so I didn’t get pushed back too far.

However, I did come across a few moments where the game froze, or I glitched into the background so that I couldn’t progress. They are not frequent, but they do occur and are worth speaking about. Right away, young Nathan went out of the window, and the game locked up. I could still rotate the camera but couldn’t move.

This happened when Nathan Drake tried to tie the cables around the truck underwater later in the game. I got stuck between the axle and the truck itself and couldn’t get loose. Again, it only put me back a bit, and I had to re-swim back to the truck, but it is still worth noting as a point of frustration.

How are the visuals and aesthetics presented on PC?

Honestly, the game is still as pretty as it was on my PlayStation 5. Admittedly, it did look slightly better on my PS5, but that’s simply because I have an Nvidia 1080 on my PC instead of a newer GPU. That said, my PC can handle 4K, which looks gorgeous.

Honestly, this game is just beautiful (Image via Naughty Dog)

I had very few dips in performance in high settings. They did occur, but it was very brief and rare. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is still a very visually appealing game, and there are plenty of graphics options that you can customize. I also appreciate that as I changed the settings, it showed how much VRAM the game would need, so I didn’t push things too far.

In conclusion

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is an enjoyable experience, but I did have some mild performance issues when it came to playing on PC. They weren’t game-breaking, other than a few freezes. Unfortunately, I still think Uncharted 4’s story is fragile, but the gameplay made up for that.

When it came to Uncharted: Lost Legacy, I preferred that story, hands down. Lost Legacy featured both an excellent story and quality, action-packed gameplay, making it the superior game by far. Other than a few frustrating moments where the game locked up, I enjoyed my time with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a solid port for PC gamers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PC (Steam) (Code provided by Sony)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: October 19, 2022

