Epic Games Store reportedly leaks Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date

Epic Games Store has leaked the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date. The PC version of the collection is set to be released on June 20. The game will be available on Epic and Steam.

The launch date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC comes from the Epic Games Store's own website. This implies that A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy will be available for the first time on PC in a little over two months.

Sony is now making significant efforts to convert its strong exclusive games to PC. God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone are among the publisher's previous PC releases, all of which have been massively popular.

Sony originally stated that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which contains the PS4 titles Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be released this year. The PS5 version of the collection was released in January, and fans of the series haven't heard anything since then.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may arrive for PC in a couple of months

According to Epic, the PC edition of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released on June 20, 2022, nearly a month after the Uncharted movie's DVD/Blu-Ray launch. The PS5 version has a frame rate of up to 120 frames per second, 4K resolution, and superior visuals in general, and as such, players are assuming that the PC version will feature the same.

Many fans would be thrilled to finally be able to play the collection on PC. Uncharted 4 is one of the finest Naughty Dog games ever. It symbolizes Nathan Drake's final adventures since it appears that the company might not continue his tale.

The collection was launched on January 28 earlier this year, after being remade and enhanced for the PS5. It took full advantage of the console's DualSense technologies and advanced SSD, as well as implementing a few minor gameplay tweaks that has made both games seem even smoother than they did on the PS4.

The Uncharted saga is one of the most entertaining, technically remarkable, and popular franchise in recent memory. The original trilogy was groundbreaking, but Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and its critically praised DLC, The Lost Legacy, are still rated among the best PlayStation games ever made.

Due to its amazing complexity, quality, and amount of information, The Lost Legacy seems like a comprehensive feature release, while being effectively a spin-off from the more extensive Uncharted 4.

Although The Lost Legacy is not considered a core installment to the series, the quantity of content, and the time it contributes to The Legacy of Thieves Collection is significant.

A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy are both fantastic games that should be in the collection of any gaming enthusiast, irrespective of whether they have previously played the games on the PS4.

