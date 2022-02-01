Top 3 things that make Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection worth it?

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection just came out this week, and there are plenty of reasons why players should have it. Naughty Dog’s flagship action-adventure series has been an instant hit since it was released in 2007. The original games are still considered one of the best for PlayStation.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection offers two of Uncharted’s most popular games, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. The thrilling journey of Nathan Drake with an excellent storyline appealed to the masses, and since then, Sony has published five installments in the series.

Why is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection a must-have?

Uncharted is best known for its brilliant storyline and mind-blowing gameplay. The cinematic action with engaging combat and survival skills are so well crafted that it resembles Hollywood movies.

The Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were initially released in 2016 and 2017, respectively. This package offers a remastered edition of both games, and the differences have made the games more appealing.

Naughty Dog has improved the gameplay and graphical representation while staying true to the original story.

1) Visual Improvements

With the introduction of next-gen consoles, the graphical representation of games took a giant leap. Naughty Dog developers have done some tweaking into the overall lighting and significantly elevated the game's visuals.

Both games look remarkably better than their original versions. Developers have worked a lot on fine-tuning the indoor lighting and shadow effects, especially in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

2) Performance upgrades

Players can get a massive performance upgrade with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The original games were only supported on the PS4 and were significantly slower in loading time. The remastered version also supports 60 FPS gameplay, while the original versions only support 30 FPS.

The smoother frame rate in PS5 makes the game way more engaging to play, and players will be able to unleash the game's full potential.

3) Support for next-gen features

The Legacy of Thieves Collection also offers all the next-gen features that players can experience on PS5. With the introduction of the Duel Sense controller, players can feel haptic feedback according to the gameplay.

Users will feel the density of rocks on their fingers while climbing a mountain. The controller vibrates when players fire up weapons or even jump from a rooftop. Naughty Dog also implemented droplet effects which players can experience in stormy or rainy situations.

