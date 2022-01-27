Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Trophy Guide

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases today, and with it comes a host of trophies for PlayStation 5 owners to hunt down. Thankfully, the game will support Save Data and Trophy Transfer. For those who want to pick up all their old trophies and maybe hunt down some they missed, it’s easy enough to do so.

This is not a detailed guide to every trophy in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. It describes what is required for each of the trophies in the game. There are no new trophies, and the multiplayer trophies have been removed since that is not playable in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

It is not expected to be new trophies added to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

Uncharted 4 Trophy List for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End should be missing five trophies, all of which were related to the game's multiplayer aspect. That doesn't mean that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves has little to do for Nathan Drake, far from it.

Both games in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves has their complete trophy list otherwise. The rest of the trophies in this half of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is as follows. There's no time like the present to play as Nathan Drake.

Charted! - Explorer : Complete the game in "Explorer" difficulty

: Complete the game in "Explorer" difficulty Charted! - Light: Complete the game in "Light" difficulty

Complete the game in "Light" difficulty Charted! - Moderate: Complete the game in "Moderate" difficulty

Complete the game in "Moderate" difficulty Charted! - Hard: Complete the game in in "Hard" difficulty

Complete the game in in "Hard" difficulty Charted! - Crushing: Complete the game in "Crushing" difficulty

Complete the game in "Crushing" difficulty Charted! - Speedrun: Complete the game in 6 hours or less

Complete the game in 6 hours or less First Treasure: Find a treasure

Find a treasure Jot This Down: Find a journal entry

Find a journal entry Take a Note: Find a Journal Note

Find a Journal Note Head of the Class!: Defeat 20 enemies with headshots

Defeat 20 enemies with headshots You have a Head for this Business: Takedown 50 enemies with headshots

Takedown 50 enemies with headshots Stealth First Ask Questions Later: Stealth takedown five enemies

Stealth takedown five enemies Shh Sleep Now: Stealth takedown 30 enemies

Stealth takedown 30 enemies Hitting a Brick Wall: Defeat 5 armored enemies with melee only

Defeat 5 armored enemies with melee only Wingman: Perform ten combo buddy takedowns

Perform ten combo buddy takedowns Sharpshooter: Complete the game with 70% or higher shot accuracy

Complete the game with 70% or higher shot accuracy Hangman's Bullet: Perform 20 headshots from the rope

Perform 20 headshots from the rope I thought I Heard Something: Perform 30 vertical stealth takedowns

Perform 30 vertical stealth takedowns Run-and-Gunner: Defeat 50 enemies from-the-hip or blind-firing

Defeat 50 enemies from-the-hip or blind-firing Leapfrog: Defeat 10 enemies in a row, alternating between gunplay and hand-to-hand

Defeat 10 enemies in a row, alternating between gunplay and hand-to-hand Unstoppable!: Defeat 100 enemies in a row without dying in combat

Defeat 100 enemies in a row without dying in combat Rushing Roulette: Defeat enemies with a pistol, machine gun, and grenade, in that order, in 15 seconds

Defeat enemies with a pistol, machine gun, and grenade, in that order, in 15 seconds Ghost in the Cemetery: Get through Scotland cemetery combat encounter without killing or being seen

Get through Scotland cemetery combat encounter without killing or being seen Butterfingers: Make ten enemies drop their grenades

Make ten enemies drop their grenades Boom County: Defeat 4 enemies with the same explosion (all explosive items and weapons apply)

Defeat 4 enemies with the same explosion (all explosive items and weapons apply) Defeat 10 in 60 -- China Lake GL: Defeat 10 enemies in 60 seconds with the China Lake Grenade Launcher

Defeat 10 enemies in 60 seconds with the China Lake Grenade Launcher Hang Tough!: Destroy ten vehicles while being dragged from the rope

Destroy ten vehicles while being dragged from the rope Run the Table: Defeat enemies with a stealth attack, melee attack, headshot, and explosives, in that order

Defeat enemies with a stealth attack, melee attack, headshot, and explosives, in that order Cliffhanger: Pull 20 enemies over when hanging from a ledge

Pull 20 enemies over when hanging from a ledge Ludonarrative Dissonance: Defeat 1000 enemies

Defeat 1000 enemies Don't Feed the Animals: Play with the lemur in the market and let it steal your apple

Play with the lemur in the market and let it steal your apple I Accidentally All the Guns: Use every weapon in the game

Use every weapon in the game Not a Cairn in the World: Knock over all rock cairns in Madagascar

Knock over all rock cairns in Madagascar I Can See My House From Here!: Climb to the very top of the Clocktower in the City

Climb to the very top of the Clocktower in the City Trials and Tribulations: Solve the first Trial in Scotland in 10 moves or less

Solve the first Trial in Scotland in 10 moves or less Best Score!: Beat the best score in the retro videogame

Beat the best score in the retro videogame Marco Polo Returns! : Play in the ocean near the sunken ship

: Play in the ocean near the sunken ship Stage Fright: Just prior to City Chase, stand perfectly still for 30 seconds (stage demo fail)

Just prior to City Chase, stand perfectly still for 30 seconds (stage demo fail) Just Floor It!: Drive away in the jeep with Elena without killing any enemies

Drive away in the jeep with Elena without killing any enemies On Porpoise: Get three dolphins to follow the boat

Get three dolphins to follow the boat Still Got It!: Hit all targets in the attack with the toy gun

Hit all targets in the attack with the toy gun Glamour Shot: Take a photo of Sully

Take a photo of Sully Swordmaster: Perfectly parry Rafe in the sword fight without getting slashed or stabbed

Perfectly parry Rafe in the sword fight without getting slashed or stabbed Peaceful Resolution: After being marooned, leave everyone alive until the Treasury

After being marooned, leave everyone alive until the Treasury Gift of Gab: Listen to all optional conversations in-game

Completing these will unlock the One Last Time Platinum Trophy for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. This will complete the player's journey for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy Trophy List for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

These are all of the trophies available in Uncharted: Lost Legacy in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Since Uncharted: Lost Legacy did not feature multiplayer, all trophies in the original are here in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

Legacy Found!: Complete the Game

Complete the Game Progress Demands Sacrifice: Complete the Game in "Crushing" difficulty.

Complete the Game in "Crushing" difficulty. Casual Treasure Hunter: Find five treasures

Find five treasures Hardcore Treasure Hunter: Find 35 treasures

Find 35 treasures Collector of Antiquities: Find all the treasures

Find all the treasures Token For Granted: Find a Hoysala token

Find a Hoysala token Yas Queen: Find all the Hoysala tokens and obtain the Queen's Ruby

Find all the Hoysala tokens and obtain the Queen's Ruby Five Finger Discount: Open five lockboxes

Open five lockboxes Picks or It Didn't Happen: Open every lockbox.

Open every lockbox. #nofilter : Take a photo at five photo opportunities

: Take a photo at five photo opportunities Pics or It Didn't Happen: Take a photo at all the photo opportunities.

Take a photo at all the photo opportunities. Getting to Know You: Listen to all optional conversations.

Listen to all optional conversations. Shake For Your Fortune: Ask Skeleseer a question.

Ask Skeleseer a question. Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum: Use every gun in the game

Use every gun in the game Were you Counting: Defeat an enemy with the last bullet in your handgun clip

Defeat an enemy with the last bullet in your handgun clip 10 Up, 10 Down: Defeat ten enemies with headshots in a row

Defeat ten enemies with headshots in a row Frazer, Chloe Frazer: Defeat five consecutive enemies with the silenced pistol without being detected

Defeat five consecutive enemies with the silenced pistol without being detected Itchy Trigger Finger: Defeat 20 enemies firing from-the-hip

Defeat 20 enemies firing from-the-hip Stay and Pray: Defeat 20 enemies blind-firing from cover.

Defeat 20 enemies blind-firing from cover. Tip of the Hat: Stealth takedown ten armored enemies with melee by first removing their helmets without first being detected

Stealth takedown ten armored enemies with melee by first removing their helmets without first being detected Royal Demolitionist: Defeat 20 enemies with C4

Defeat 20 enemies with C4 On the Grid: Mark 30 enemies

Mark 30 enemies I Was Never Here: Open a lockbox with enemies nearby.

Open a lockbox with enemies nearby. C-Phoria: Defeat 4 enemies with one C4 detonation

Defeat 4 enemies with one C4 detonation Just the Wind: Stealth takedown 15 enemies in a row

Stealth takedown 15 enemies in a row Now You See Me...: Break stealth and re-enter stealth successfully.

Break stealth and re-enter stealth successfully. Wingwoman: Perform ten combo partner takedowns

Perform ten combo partner takedowns The Sampler: Defeat 5 enemies, each one taking damage from a handgun, long-gun, and melee

Defeat 5 enemies, each one taking damage from a handgun, long-gun, and melee Make an Entrance: Defeat enemies with the vehicle, long-gun, melee, and grenade, in that order, in 20 seconds.

Defeat enemies with the vehicle, long-gun, melee, and grenade, in that order, in 20 seconds. Bring in the Big Guns: Defeat 30 enemies with gold weapons.

Defeat 30 enemies with gold weapons. 4x4x4: Defeat 4 enemies with the vehicle in 20 seconds

Defeat 4 enemies with the vehicle in 20 seconds Drop Me a Line: Use all the zip-lines to traverse the city.

Use all the zip-lines to traverse the city. Your Prize: Appreciate the view at the top of the Hoysala Empire

Appreciate the view at the top of the Hoysala Empire Best Drive in the Business: Drive from the Ganesh mountain carving to the top of the waterfall at the Trident Fort in under 3 minutes

Drive from the Ganesh mountain carving to the top of the waterfall at the Trident Fort in under 3 minutes Flawless Gauntlet: Get through all 3 Axe Fort trials without resetting any boards

Get through all 3 Axe Fort trials without resetting any boards Quiet as a Mouse: After entering the Trident Fort, reach the door without being seen

After entering the Trident Fort, reach the door without being seen Tarzana: Perform five grapple swings in a row without touching the ground

Perform five grapple swings in a row without touching the ground Stunt It!: Get 30 seconds of total airtime with the vehicle.

Get 30 seconds of total airtime with the vehicle. Shadow Theater: Complete the shadow puzzle in 10 moves or less

Complete the shadow puzzle in 10 moves or less Marco Po-No: Play in the water in the dam in Halebidu

Play in the water in the dam in Halebidu Fingersmith: Pick a three-pin lock in under 15 seconds

Pick a three-pin lock in under 15 seconds Overkill: Plant multiple C4 charges on the APPC at the same time and destroy it with one massive explosion

Plant multiple C4 charges on the APPC at the same time and destroy it with one massive explosion Cannonball!: Perform an impressive dive from the cliff near the old railroad tracks.

Perform an impressive dive from the cliff near the old railroad tracks. Right Under Your Nose: Destroy the helicopter without defeating any other enemies.

Destroy the helicopter without defeating any other enemies. Combat Racing: Ram 10 motorcycles

Ram 10 motorcycles Backseat Driver: Commandeer six vehicles by jumping on them and kicking out the driver

Commandeer six vehicles by jumping on them and kicking out the driver Here, Catch!: Destroy a vehicle in Chapter 9 with an explosive

Destroy a vehicle in Chapter 9 with an explosive Let's Not Get Caught: Drive over the edge in the Western Ghats.

Drive over the edge in the Western Ghats. The Way of the Warrior: Make it to the outskirts of Halebidu in Chapter 5 without using a firearm or explosive

Completing all of this will unlock the Don't Ruin the Moment Platinum Trophy for Uncharted: Lost Legacy in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Without Trophy importing, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves has a lot of work for would-be treasure hunters to aspire to.

