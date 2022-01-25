How to preload Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will be released for the PS5 on January 28.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy brings back Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraser (Image via Playstation)

With a stunning graphical and narrative experience created by Naughty Dog, gamers can go on a search for the roots. They get to take part in multiple thrilling action sequences!

Players will go on incredible journeys across the world, uncovering lost tales. They can play as the iconic personalities, Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraser, as they embark on their own adventures.

Users follow in the footsteps of pirate Henry Avery, then head to India to join Chloe Frazer in defending Ganesh.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Check out the launch trailer and read more on the Next Friday, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is arriving on PlayStation 5!Check out the launch trailer and read more on the @PlayStation Blog: blog.playstation.com/2022/01/21/nau… Next Friday, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is arriving on PlayStation 5! Check out the launch trailer and read more on the @PlayStation Blog: blog.playstation.com/2022/01/21/nau… https://t.co/x5wMsqGrbl

Preload Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5

Nathan Drake's Adventure (Image via Playstation)

Starting now, preload for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle owners can upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for an extra price.

Existing owners of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the digital two-pack PS4 bundles of both will be able to upgrade to the remastered Legacy of Thieves Collection on the PS5 for $10 instead of paying $49.99 for the new collection.

The free $10 upgrade will not be available to those who received Uncharted 4: A Thief's End as part of PlayStation Plus. The multiplayer modes from both games in the collection will also be missing from the new remasters.

Nathan Drake taking down his enemies (Image via Naughty Dog)

Features

For the PS5 port of this game, there will be three options: Fidelity Mode for 4K/30 fps gameplay, Performance Mode for 60 fps gameplay, and Performance Plus Mode for 1080p but 120 fps gaming.

The remastered collection will also use the PS5's regular hardware upgrades, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller, 3D audio, and speedier load times due to the PS5's fast SSD.

Edited by Ravi Iyer