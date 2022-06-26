Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC is reportedly coming in Fall 2022

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is undoubtedly one of the biggest exclusive PlayStation titles that will soon be coming to PC. A few years ago, Sony began porting some of its flagship PlayStation 4 exclusives over to PC. Starting with Death Stranding, other major exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn and even 2018's God of War have all been made available to PC players.

Although the announcement of The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PC was made some time ago, and the title saw its release on the PlayStation 5 at the start of this year, a concrete release date for the PC version is yet to be revealed.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC might release in Fall of 2022, according to SteamDB

Although a confirmed release date for the PC version of Unchated: Legacy of Thieves Collection was not disclosed by either Sony or Steam, on June 24, 2022, third-party website SteamDB leaked the release of the collection as October 19, which was quickly changed to a placeholder date of December 30.

Wario64 @Wario64 UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC may release on Oct 19th, according to SteamDB. No release date has been officially announced bit.ly/3xQProU UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC may release on Oct 19th, according to SteamDB. No release date has been officially announced bit.ly/3xQProU https://t.co/3IDQ01KRYt

Although the October date was quickly changed to December 30, which is the usual placeholder date for titles with an undisclosed release date, it is very likely that the highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive will arrive on PC this Fall, most probably in October.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes two of the most recent games in the series, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Both of these games are graphical powerhouses, powered by Naughty Dog's newest iteration of their in-house game engine.

While gameplay in both these titles is the same third-person action adventure with lots of shooting, puzzle solving, and platforming that players have grown to expect from the Uncharted games, the games also revel in telling incredible stories, tales of friendship, betrayal, and finality.

Uncharted 4 is the final chapter of series protagonist Nathan Drake and his globetrotting adventures. The retired treasure hunter is forced back into the world of thieves by the return of his presumed dead brother Sam. Nathan's final adventure turns out to be the most grueling one as he is forced to make tough decisions on what he is willing to sacrifice to save his loved ones.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy, on the other hand, sees the return of Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 2: Among Thieves as the protagonist of the game, as she explores India's Western Ghats to retrieve the Golden Tusk of Ganesh to keep it from the hands of a ruthless warmonger.

Naughty Dog is also set to release the upcoming The Last of Us Part 1, which is a remake of the original The Last of Us for both PlayStation 5 and PC, and just like the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a concrete release date for The Last of Us Part 1 has not been announced by either the developer or the publisher.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Book your tickets for early 2022 and join Nathan and Chloe in the global, thrilling adventures of UNCHARTED 4 and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy!



Read more: UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC!Book your tickets for early 2022 and join Nathan and Chloe in the global, thrilling adventures of UNCHARTED 4 and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy!Read more: bit.ly/2X8CnfK UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC! Book your tickets for early 2022 and join Nathan and Chloe in the global, thrilling adventures of UNCHARTED 4 and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy!Read more: bit.ly/2X8CnfK https://t.co/NaadF8Hkwo

It's currently unclear why the PC port of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is taking this long, but hopefully the developers are taking their time to polish the game for a flawless release of one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives' debut on PC.

Players have been asking for the Uncharted games to be ported over to PC for several years now and are finally getting their wishes fulfilled, and if getting a polished Uncharted experience requires players on PC to wait a little longer, so be it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far